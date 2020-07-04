The Washington Redskins announced Friday that the franchise "will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name," indicating that it could ultimately move to abandon the moniker decried by many as a racial slur.

This, of course, begs the question: If the team's name is changed, what should replace it?

Twitter users were quick to throw out ideas, both serious and comedic. And oddsmakers naturally followed suit. Here's a look at some of the best and worst potential new names that have been floated out there so far, and their respective odds according to online sports books Bovada LV and BetOnline.ag.

THE BEST

Redtails (+400 via Bovada)

None of the options that have generated discussion so far are all that inspiring, but this one could work. It would allow the franchise to keep saying "HTTR" – currently short for "Hail To The Redskins," taken from their fight song – which is important to its fans (and its marketing department). And it's of course a nod to the Tuskegee Airmen, who blazed a trail as the first Black pilots in the U.S. military.

Warriors (+300 via Bovada)

Some have suggested using this name and the old arrow logo that the team used in the 1960s. The logo would preserve the connection to Native American stereotypes that many find offensive, but changing the name to "Warriors" and coming up with an entirely new logo is a solid option. Everyone loves a little alliteration.

Hogs (+950 via Bovada)

If you think about hogs in an NFL context, you're probably thinking of Washington's dominant offensive line during the 1980s and 90s. So the association is already there naturally, and it would be an ode to the team's glory years. Plus, this one would probably work OK with the team's burgundy-and-gold color scheme.

THE WORST

Presidents (+300 via BetOnline.ag, +400 via Bovada)

This is one of the betting favorites, but it's just so boring and uninspired. It feels like the result of a lazy word association exercise. Yes, presidents live in Washington. We get it. That doesn't mean you have to name the local football team after them. Hard pass.

Lincolns (+400 via BetOnline.ag)

Naming the team after one president is even worse than naming it after all of them. What's the logo going to be? A penny? The only bright side here is you could just recruit Abe from the Nationals' racing presidents to be the mascot.

Arlingtons (+1000 via BetOnline.ag)

I'm not sure whether this is a reference to the national cemetery or the Virginia suburb. It doesn't really matter. Bad idea.

