Shaune Lewis, 47, boys basketball coach and Kewanee businessman, died Thursday, his son and nephew reported on Twitter.

Lewis, an enthusiastic racer of late model cars, was scheduled to appear Thursday evening in his 44X car at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa.

Another driver reported in a Facebook post that Lewis apparently suffered a medical incident while behind the wheel.

The Facebook site DIRT N Asphalt confirmed that the medical emergency took place during his heat race and that emergency medical personnel were on the scene. The speedway canceled the feature.

Jill George Hartzell, a driver from Cedar Falls, Iowa, expressed her condolences on Facebook. "It was a pleasure racing with you my friend. RIP."

The news moved quickly through the Kewanee basketball community. Jackie Tavares, the wife of sophomore basketball coach Corey Tavares, tweeted: "The Boiler basketball family is heartbroken."

Niko Powe Jr., an incoming junior, played for Lewis for two seasons. He tweeted: "Man, Coach lew, thank you for everything. You have had a major impact on my life and it will forever live on. You are definitely going to be in my heart forever. Rest up"

Lewis, a Kewanee High School grad, was a referee for several seasons before getting involved in coaching, first at Central Junior high school and then with underclassmen at Kewanee High School.

He was named boys basketball coach in 2015 and compiled a won-loss record of 93-60 in five seasons. His first team went 19-10 and won a Class 2A regional championship. In subsequent seasons he coached Kewanee to a 24-8 record and another regional title.

Kewanee went 10-19 in 2017-18, 13-18 in 2018-19 and 27-5 in 2019-20. Last season’s team won the Colmone Classic, placed second in the Marseilles Holiday Tournament and won the Three Rivers Conference East Division championship.

He ran the family’s business, Lewis Auto Body, Inc., on North Lexington Avenue in Kewanee.

By Friday morning, tributes started coming in. It was evident that Lewis’ influence extended beyond basketball. He frequently attended athletic events of other sports and worked with football coaches to have a successful summer golf tournament fundraiser.

Kewanee High School volleyball coach Claire Nichols, through the team’s account, wrote: "Our deepest condolences go to Coach Lew’s family and dear friends. We are so sadden by the loss of this wonderful husband, father, coach, and role model. Coach Lew was a great supporter KHSVB and his presence and support of all KHS activities will be greatly missed."

Former KHS girls basketball player Maddie Damron: "Coach Lew may not have been my coach but he was a mentor to me and every basketball player at KHS. From seeing him in the corner of the gym at our games to talking to him before and after games and practices. One of the greatest coaches to ever coach at KHS.Basketball."

Former KHS football coach and Princeton assistant Tyler Nichols: "My thoughts and prayers go out to the Lewis family and all the young players who were fortunate enough to be coached hard and loved-on even harder by Shaune. His passion and enthusiasm were unmatched and he always did what he believed was best for the kids, no matter what. RIP."

Wethersfield coach and athletics director Jeff Parsons: "Thoughts and Prayers go out to the Lewis family, Boiler nation and Kewanee. Lots of good basketball chats with @KhsBoiler5 he will be greatly missed on and off the court."

Indian Creek boys basketball coach Joe Piekarz, whose team was state ranked all season and faced Kewanee in the Marseilles Tournament championship: "So sad to hear this news. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Lewis' family and the entire Kewanee community."

KHS girls basketball coach Jessica Shipley: "Our thoughts and Prayers are with the Lewis Family and all Coach Lew’s boys. Our community lost not only a great coach but a great role model, mentor and father figure. We are forever grateful for the support and guidance he showed to the Girls’ Basketball program!"

Kewanee football coach Brad Swanson: "Coach Lewis had so much passion for Kewanee and for basketball. He loved his guys and his players love him."

KHS soccer coach Franky Grejeda: "Our prayers are with the family and friends of our beloved Coach Lewis. I will forever be grateful for all the years of support with KSC and then your support and advice into my transition to KHS. You have touched and impacted many lives and will be very missed! RIP."

Volunteer basketball assistant Brandon Ince: "We truly lost an amazing Father, Coach, and overall person. I’ve never met someone with so much compassion and enthusiasm for the game and his players. The whole community feels this one."