NORMAL — An Illinois State football player tested positive for COVID-19, the school’s athletics director told the Bloomington Pantagraph.

The player is in isolation in off-campus housing, Larry Lyons told the paper on Monday.

"We did 160 tests in three groups, 101 student-athletes and 59 coaches and support staff," Lyons told the Pantagraph. "We had one positive. It was an asymptomatic student-athlete, and that individual is isolated off campus."

Lyons said the player who tested positive was "not living with any other student-athletes. He will isolate at home like a regular person."

According to the story, members of ISU’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, soccer, swimming and cross country teams were allowed back to campus in starting in mid June. Athletes were tested for COVID-19 and quarantined until they received results. Only after testing could athletes work out.

"I think we put a good process in place," Lyons told the newspaper. "The social distancing we’re seeing during workouts has been what we’ve asked for. I’m pleased with how it’s gone. The kids are getting good workouts during this voluntary period."