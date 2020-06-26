NORMAL -- Illinois State has hired Bradley assistant track & field/cross country coach Daniel Stults for its running program, ISU announced Friday.

Stults helped BU to multiple team and individual championships and a runner-up finish at the 2018 NCAA regional during his two-year stint on the staff. Previously on staff at Oklahoma State, he will replace Jon-Michael Brandt who is stepping away from the profession to spend more time with his family.

"Danny is a proven recruiter and can step right in and work alongside me to help take our distance program to the next level," said ISU head coach Jeff Bovee. "He is an Illinois native and we can attack recruiting in the state of Illinois and in the Midwest where there is a plethora of distance running talent."