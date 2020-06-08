The Junior Football League of Central Illinois has drawn up a play that should help families successfully navigate through the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The league is suspending registration fees this year in an effort to keep the teams on the field during the pandemic.

"We know that because of everything that’s going on, people are hurting, and some are not working," said Dave Hoyle, the JFLOCI president and director of the Richwoods club. "The community has helped the JFLOCI for the last 52 years, so we thought that we’ve got a reserve for a reason, and it’s time to help them and do our part."

According to Hoyle, the JFLOCI has been managed well over the years, and has established a reserve to help them get through these tough financial times.

"We’re going to have to dip into our reserve, and we’re going to lose a little bit of money as a league," he said. "But everybody else in the country is losing a little bit, so we will as well."

To make up for the lost fees, the league will require the parents to take part in a fundraiser, as they have in the past. But this year, it will be a different program.

"The fundraiser this year is going to be a raffle," Hoyle said. "We’re hoping the community buys some raffle tickets from the JFL kids and helps us out. There will be a minimum, but if they go and sell the tickets, they virtually play for free.

"We won’t start handing out the tickets until July 25, and the drawing will be at our championship, either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1. It will be all cash prizes, with $5,000 for first and then tier down to 10 or 12 prizes underneath."

In the past, the players have had to go out and sell merchandise.

"But there was too much of an overhead, and we thought we could get rid of that overhead by doing a raffle," Hoyle said.

Some of the parents who can afford to pay the registration fee also are stepping up to help with the situation.

"They will go ahead an pay like regular, and they will help pay for a team that couldn’t afford it," Hoyle said. "Everybody’s really doing a great job."

The league already has started taking registrations for the upcoming season, which currently has July 25 scheduled for its first official practice. So far, the new idea is a hit.

"The parents love it," Hoyle said. "We have 120 different teams, but it’s still JFL all in one. It’s just too good of an experience for the kids to miss out on."

The JFLOCI also will be following the IHSA’s safety guidelines regarding the coronavirus.

"We’re planning on starting our regular schedule July 25, but we’ve got to plan in case it gets pushed back a couple of weeks," Hoyle said. "And we are going to mirror whatever the IHSA does for coronavirus safety. Whatever the high schools do, that’s what we’re going to do."

The JFLOCI currently has teams in 22 different areas, with six different age groups for tackle, two different age groups of flag, and cheerleading.

Hoyle is hoping to keep those numbers up this season by suspending the registration fees.

"I think it’s going to work," he said. "Last year we had 3,000 kids participating, and this year we’re hoping for 3,001. And if we get there, we’re successful."

