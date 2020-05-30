Peoria High won the first Illinois High School Association boys track and field championship in 1893 with 42 points, 11 more than runner-up Chicago Lake View.

Herbert Jamison led the way for Peoria, winning titles in the 50-yard dash (5.75 seconds), 100-yard dash (:10.4) and 220 (:23.25). Other Peoria individual state champs were Clarence Herschberger in the pole vault (8 feet, 8 inches), Ralph Field in the long jump (20-0 and Robert Bourland in the shot put (36-9), Augustin Rousseau in the standing broad jump (9-10) and Albert Jamison in the 1-mile bicycle (2:491/2).

Jamison went on to win a silver medal at the first modern Olympics in the 1896 Games in Athens.

Betsy Oberle became the first Peoria metro area girl to capture a state title, winning the mile as a freshman in 1975 (5:04.4) for Peoria Academy of Our Lady/Spalding Institute in the third year of girls state track in Illinois. She repeated as a sophomore (5:05.1). Now Elizabeth Galanti, she is a licensed mental health counselor in Buffalo, New York. She remembers those championships:

"Freshman year was most memorable. That year there was no girls track team at AOL/SI. I had no girls coach. I was the team. The year before, as an eight grader, I had placed third in state in the 440. That was the longest distance for grade school track. The summer after eighth grade, I ran AAU track with the Peoria Pacettes. My AAU coach, Dave Miller, discovered that my best distance was the mile. I ran AAU cross-country and indoor track throughout my freshman year. As a 14 year-old, I finished eighth in AAU Cross-Country Nationals in the 14-18 year old age-group.

"The Peoria Journal Star posted the AAU results from my competitions in super fine print. Many of my classmates at AOL/SI had no idea that I traveled throughout the country on the weekends to compete in races and I came home with medals, blue ribbons, trophies. Nobody reads the fine print.

"When spring track season began in 1975, Merv Haycock, the football coach who also coached boys track, allowed me to train with the boys since there was no girls team. I showed up every day for boys track practice. I also ran with the boys in a couple of their JV meets to prepare me for competition in the upcoming District and Regional qualifiers for State.

When I went to the state meet, I was a complete unknown to other high school coaches. Not only did I win as a freshman, but I set a new state record.

Winning the mile at state did not surprise me. I knew that running was one of my God-given talents and it was up to me to use it. But, it seemed to surprise the media and a lot of other people. I was featured on the 5 O’clock news that weekend. I was featured in newspapers across the state of Illinois. I walked down the halls of AOL/SI and my classmates called me the "track star". I would go for a run in the quiet streets of Washington, my hometown, and people would shout out: "Congratulations on your big win".

"My father worked at Caterpillar and he brought home several copies of the PJS article that his co-workers had given him. I’ve gone on to accomplish many things in my life. Winning state in the mile was certainly a highlight and I liked the recognition at the time. Yet, I’ve learned something really important about myself through the years. I much prefer my accomplishments to be in the fine print as opposed to the headlines. God knows the talents He has given me — and my job is to share them with others without a lot of fanfare."