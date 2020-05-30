Last week was the girls’ turn. This week, the guys take center stage.

The IHSA boys track and field state championship should be taking place this weekend on the blue track of O’Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed all of that, and the rest of the 2020 IHSA spring championships.

In lieu of actual titles being captured this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to take a look at some of the memories of past individual and team champions.

So, remember when:

The 2005 Eureka boys won the 1A state title by one point. Brett Charlton has coached the the Hornets since 2001. He’s coached eight relay state champs and three individual champions. He looks back at that 2005 team.

"The night before the (state) finals I remember very clearly telling the guys that we had a shot at the title, if everything goes as planned. We opened the running events with a come-from-behind win in the 3200 relay. Johnny Reel anchored with a 1:53 split. The time of 7:54.4 was just shy of the state record of 7:54.2. The plan was for Reel to be able to cruise and conserve energy for his 800 race later in the meet.

"Sean Houseworth was up next in the 3200 run. He took command of the race in the first mile and cruised to a state title with a 9:15 school-record time. If he wanted to he could have set the state record on that day, but being the team player he was he knew he needed to conserve for the 1600 later in the meet. Reel would come back to run one of the guttiest 800 races I ever witnessed. With 100 to go and in fifth place, Johnny found an extra gear and managed to pull out a second-place finish.

"Going into the final race of the day we knew that a fifth-place finish in the 1600 relay would give us a tie for the state title with Lombard Montini. They had no 1600 relay and had a total of 48 points. We needed a fourth-place finish to win the title outright. I told the guys before the race what was on the line. As they left for the tent, my final words were to give your best effort and good things will happen. My anchor (Dean Eastman, sophomore) was anchoring only for the third time.

"As the race starts, Reel gets us in the front pack with a solid lead off. Beer and Martin run solid races and pass the baton to Eastman in fourth with the next pack of four right behind. Eastman runs a solid race and with 100 meters to go we are in a very tight seventh place.

"With 50-meters left, a collision occurs and three runners in front all go down on the track. Eastman hurdles a runner and is now in fourth. He sees the finish line and dives for it. Rochester closed in the last two strides and thinks he beat Dean out for fourth and raises his hand with the victory. It took the officials 45 minutes to make an official decision on the race. It was that close. We ended up with the fourth-place finish and a 49-48 win over Lombard Montini. It was a great finish to an unbelievable state meet."

Josh Eiker was a 10-time medalist and four-time state champion, winning both the 100 and 200 meter titles in his junior and senior year (in 3A) for Galesburg. As a junior, he set the IHSA Class 2A state records in the 100 (10.53 seconds in prelims) and the 200 (:21.20, in finals) and helped the Silver Streaks to a second-place team trophy.

"Winning four state titles in two years is a testament to how much my coaches truly cared about their athletes. They always went above and beyond for our program and the moment after I crossed the line to win my first state title, I pointed directly at my coaches, friends and family to show that it was all of us that won, not just me. It was an unbelievable experience that I will never forget.

"Being able to say that I was the fastest high schooler in the state was something I took great pride in and I'm forever grateful for everyone that has helped me along the way, without them none of that would have been possible.

"I just couldn't believe all the hard work finally paid off. The reality of what my team and I accomplished that year didn't set in until we got to present the second place trophy to the school."

Jake Gillum was a six-time state medalist for Metamora from 2015-2017. He earned a rare state title double as a senior, when he won the 800 meters (1:53.74) and 1600 meters (4:14.28).

"The state meet my senior year in 2017 was the first time I had ever tried to double in the mile and 800. It was hot outside, so I stayed on the indoor track out of the sun as much as I could. I remember getting updates from my teammates throughout the day on how the rest of the mile field was doing in their doubles. Knowing that two of the other top milers had already won events that day was just the little bit of extra motivation I needed for my 800. I was able to pull away from everyone the last 200 meters to get my first ever state championship.

"I found out later that I had set a new PR and school record, but at the time I was already looking ahead to the mile. I walked out of the staging area immediately after I got my medal, and one of my most vivid memories is of my coach, Eric Potter, pulling me away from my crying parents. He said we still had more to do here and didn’t come just to win an 800.

"I didn’t even talk to my parents after winning, but instead went straight back to the indoor track to get out of the sun and start getting ready for the 1600.

"Three state champions with Bradyen Hamblen (Rock Falls), Jared Schuckman (U-High), and myself, as well as the fastest 2A mark in the state from Jacob Gebhardt out of Sterling were in the race. Schuckman had beaten me just the week before in the mile at the sectional meet, so there was definitely a bit of a chip on my shoulder.

"I recovered as best as I could in the hour or so between races, but my legs were still feeling pretty heavy when the gun went off. With most of us having run earlier in the day, I expected a tactical race, but Schuckman took the race out quick, at around a 61-second first quarter. I had had the least recovery time so I think they were trying to shock me early, but I remember being surprised at the split time because I didn’t feel like we were moving that fast.

"As the race went on, I could tell it was going to be a special day. I still couldn’t feel my legs. I couldn’t feel much of anything. I was floating. With 400 to go, I took off and never looked back. Crossing the finish line was a surreal feeling, and it was only on the last step when I knew I had it that I finally allowed myself to smile."

Roland Brown has coached the Richwoods boys track and field team since 1995. He’s coached 24 individuals (four relays) to 36 medals and two state champions (Nick Chumbley, discus 2004; Sherrick McManis, long jump (2005),

"Great state memory in 2004 when Nick Chumbley won state discus and teammate Landon Humbles finished second a rare feat in the weights at the state level. It was only the second time Chumbley had beat Humbles all year. Nick finished as the state champion and Landon finished as the school record holder. Very special year with two special kids."

