PEORIA — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will be one of the featured guest presenters in the Best of Central Illinois Preps online awards show scheduled for 6 p.m. June 18. Mahomes will announce the male and female athletes of the year, which are the top awards of the night.

Mahomes earlier this year led to the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory since the 1969 season. At 24, he became the youngest player in NFL history to be named the Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes joins a long list of star athletes who are scheduled to announce the Journal Star’s Players of the Year, including: Venus Williams, Michael Phelps, Drew Brees, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Jordan Burroughs, Gary Woodland, Misty May-Treanor and Rose Lavelle. Broadcasters Jesse Palmer, Sage Steele, Dr. Jerry Punch and Courtney Cronin will host the awards show. Additional presenters will be announced in coming weeks.

The awards show will be available to watch on any smart device through YouTube and the event website, pjstar.com/bestofpreps thanks to the continued support of title sponsors CEFCU, Mike Murphy Ford and Ray Dennison Chevrolet Powerhouse.

Honorees, who have been listed on the event website and in the Journal Star, should register by May 17 to also receive a special gift package that will be mailed to their home prior to the event. If they fail to register by the deadline, their certificate and medal will be available for pickup at the Journal Star office at a future date. Registration is not required to watch the show.

Not all state sanctioned sports will be included in the Players of the Year awards due to spring sports cancellations required by the COVID pandemic. Instead, there will be a recognition of seniors who missed their final sports seasons as part of a national tribute video that will be included in the broadcast.

Gannett owns and operates the largest high school athlete recognition program in the U.S. Viewers can find various locations, including the Best of Central Illinois Preps show, at sportsawards.usatoday.com or pjstar.com/bestofpreps.