PEORIA -- The Bradley track teams have been honored for their work both on the track and in the classroom as 13 Braves were recognized on the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete teams.

Seniors Jake Hoffert, Luke Hoffert and Scott Seymour, juniors Michael Hahndorf and Alec Hartman and sophomores Jack Franklin, Evan Mitchell and Joey Simon all represented the Bradley men’s team as honorees.

Seniors Abby Jockisch and Gabby Juarez, junior McKenzie Altmayer and sophomores Ayah Aldadah and Hannah Ivy all earned the accolade for the BU women’s team.

The MVC Scholar-Athlete teams featured revised criteria due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the MVC Outdoor Championships.

To qualify, a student-athlete must have held a 3.3 grade-point average with sophomore academic and athletic standing, while either finishing in the top eight of an individual event or top three of a relay at the 2020 MVC Indoor Championship or have met the athletic criteria in any past MVC Outdoor Championship.