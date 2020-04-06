FIRST TEAM



Jack Weber, 6-1 sr G, Roanoke-Benson: Journal Star Player of the Year led the No. 2-ranked Rockets (36-1) to Class 1A state finals, but the season came to an abrupt ending due to COVID-19 concerns. He scored a game-high 17 points against Chicago Fenger in the Normal Supersectional, including the game-winning layup at Redbird Arena. The athletic guard averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals during regular season. Weber was second team selection for Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team, and was named Tri-County Conference Player of the Year. He finished the regular season with 385 points, 176 rebounds and 143 assists.

Coltin Quagliano, 6-0 jr. G, Wethersfield: Top scorer was Associated Press All-State first team selection for consecutive seasons after averaging 22.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.5 steals for Geese (22-10), which lost in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals. Quagliano is the school's second all-time leader scorer with 1,894 points, as he finished with 722 points this season. Two-time IBCA All-State first team selection.

Luke Braman, 6-8 jr. F, Roanoke-Benson: Braman was a second-team AP All-State selection and third-team selection for the IBCA All-State team. Braman recorded multiple double-double's throughout the season as he helped the No. 2-ranked Rockets (36-1) reached the Class 1A state finals for the first time since 1977. He averaged 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks during the regular season.

Isaiah Brown, 6-6 sr. F, Quest: Brown averaged 21.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks for the Gators (21-8), which fell to Athens in the Class 1A sectional semifinals. The post player shot 52 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range. Best games were 47 points and 23 rebounds against South Fulton, and 38 points and 16 rebounds versus Canton. School’s all-time career scoring leader at 1,149 points. AP All-State second team selection and IBCA All-State second team selection.

Daniel Duncan, 6-1 jr. G, Peoria Christian: Duncan averaged 17.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists for the Chargers (26-9), which fell to Athens in the Class 1A sectional championship. Threat from mid-range and 3-point range, shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc. Duncan posted a career-high 40 points in a home win over Canton, which helped him receive special mention for both AP All-State team and IBCA All-State team.

SECOND TEAM

Holt Geltmaker, 6-2 jr. G, Illinois Valley Central: University of Illinois baseball commit averaged 20.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals for the Grey Ghosts (19-11), which reached the Class 2A regional semifinals. Geltmaker, a second-team all-area selection last season, has more than 1,500 career points. AP All-State honorable mention and IBCA second team this season.

Kavon Russell, 6-2 sr. G, Kewanee: Russell, a AP All-State second team and IBCA third team selection, averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and 3.0 assists for Class 2A No. 5-ranked Boilers (27-5). He holds the school record for most 3-pointers and is second on all-time scoring list.

Jack Weber, 6-6 sr. F, El Paso-Gridley: Illinois-Springfield commit averaged a near double-double with 16.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 blocks for Class 2A Titans (22-9), which were sectional qualifiers and Heart of Illinois Conference co-champions. He shot 58 percent from the field, 76 percent from the free-throw line, which helped him earn AP All-State honorable mention for a second straight season and was IBCA second team.

Jaxon Cusac-McKay, 5-10 jr. G, Fieldcrest: Top player for the Knights (27-7), which made a run to the Class 2A supersectionals. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.1 steals. Connected on more than 60 3-pointers, and shot 83 percent from the free throw line. Surpassed 1,000 points for his career this season.

Landon Pflederer, 5-11 sr. G, Tremont: Veteran leader was a sharpshooter who helped the Turks (23-8) win the Heart of Illinois Conference championship for the first time in school history by putting on a show from beyond the arc. Pflederer helped his team reach the Class 2A regional semifinals before falling to Bloomington Central Catholic. IBCA All-State special mention this season.

THIRD TEAM

Don Gayton, 6-0 sr. G, Quest: Gayton was the vocal point and veteran leader for the Gators (21-8), alongside Isaiah Brown. He recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds in Class 1A sectional semifinal loss to Athens. IBCA All-State special mention.

Trent Weldon, 6-3 sr. F, Roanoke-Benson: Eastern Illinois Track & Field commit averaged 8.1 points, while collecting 178 rebounds and 60 assists for the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Rockets (36-1). Strong player off the bench that scored consistently in double figures.

James Early, 5-11 jr. G, Roanoke-Benson: Early averaged 10.8 points, which was second in scoring behind teammate Luke Braman. He finished the season with 400 points, 135 rebounds, and 69 assists for the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Rockets (36-1).

Tony Cornish, 6-3 sr. G, Peoria Christian: Cornish showed his scoring dominance and shot blocking abilities throughout the postseason for Chargers (26-9). He registered three blocks against Elmwood in the Class 1A regional championship, and six blocks against Liberty in the sectional semifinals.

Braden McFall, 6-7 sr. F, Elmwood: McFall was a force inside by averaging 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks to power the Trojans (24-7), which reached the Class 1A regional championship but lost to Peoria Christian. IBCA All-State special mention.