PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen finished first in the SPHL on a tiebreaker, but they still don't know if they are champions.

SPHL commissioner Doug Price says the league has not yet made a final decision on whether it will declare a league champion.

The Rivermen don't want to win one that way, but for the sake of league closure, they may have to accept it and move on.

Peoria finished 33-8-5 for 71 points. Fayetteville finished 31-6-9 for 71 points. The final 10 games and the playoffs were cancelled when the Coronavirus hit.

Based on the first SPHL tiebreaker — most victories — the Rivermen are the top team in the league.

What a season it was for Peoria. Despite a roster that was raided by Europe and the ECHL, head coach Jean-Guy Trudel managed to keep rebuilding his team.

The Rivermen are 92-19-18 since the midway point of the 2017-18 season. No team in professional hockey has such a success rate — .783 — over that span.

It's amazing. And despite the pre-empted season, the Rivermen gave their fans some stellar moments.

On Nov. 2, the Rivermen beat Macon 3-0 at Carver Arena to give Trudel his 234th victory as head coach in Peoria. That set the all-time coaching victories record the 38-year Rivermen franchise.

He was summoned onto the ice after the game, under a spotlight. His players poured onto the ice to salute him, and then veterans Cody Dion and Ben Oskroba sneaked up from behind and poured out a water cooler over Trudel’s head in a celebration fit for a Super Bowl champion.

"I never saw that coming," Trudel said, laughing. "I’m not even sure which of those guys got me. I’m just so happy, so excited right now. I truly love my players, love the guys who are here now and who have played here all these years and been part of this.

"It's such an honor to share this moment with them."

There was captain Alec Hagaman's career-high eight-game goalscoring streak. A Gordie Howe hat trick for defenseman Paul Fregeau.

The induction of J.F. Boutin into the Rivermen Hall of Fame, and memories of the 1999-2000 ECHL champions for which he was ECHL Playoffs co-MVP.

There were an array of cool specialty jerseys. And NHL legendary goaltender Martin Brodeur in the house to watch his son, Jeremy, play for the Rivermen. The Hall of Fame brought the Stanley Cup to a game, and Rivermen players, fans and St. Louis Blues fans lined up around the arena to see it.

Darren McCormick had six game-winners in the team's first 10 games. Veteran goaltender Eric Levine delivered the uninterrupted, MVP-caliber season he promised in his return to Peoria.

Nick Neville led all defenseman in the league in scoring. Team trainer Max Finley went to Italy in December and helped USA to gold in the Deaflympics.

The team opened the season 12-1-1 and never looked back. It looked and felt like a dream season in the works.

And then it just ended.

Hagaman had planned to retire after the season. No chance of that now.

"No way I can go out like this," he said. "I'm coming back next season and we're going to try to win the championship that Peoria fans deserve."

