Everything was going Jacob Warner’s way.

The three-time Illinois state wrestling champion for Washington was coming off a third-place finish in the Big 10 Tournament at 197 pounds, avenging a loss in the quarterfinals. He had a pair of victories against No. 2 ranked opponents in the regular season.

His Iowa Hawyekes were ranked No. 1 in the nation, unbeaten in duals and were the Big 10 champs. Iowa was the heavy favorite to win the national title and Warner — a redshirt sophomore — entered the NCAA Championships as the No. 5 seed in his bracket.

Then came the news the NCAA was canceling all remaining winter and spring championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It sucks,” Warner said. “Probably not as much as for other guys, like (teammates) Spencer Lee or Pat Lugo. I can’t dwell on it as much as them, but it's still something that doesn’t sit easy.”

Lee (18-0) was after his third national title at 125 pounds en route to potentially being only the fifth four-timer in NCAA history. He would eventually win the Hodge Trophy, given to the top wrestler in the nation. Lugo, a senior, was ranked No. 1 at 149 pounds.

Lee, Lugo (21-1) and 165-pound junior Alex Marinelli (20-1) were all seeded No. 1 in their respective weight classes going into the NCAA Championships. The Hawkeyes' entire 10-man starting lineup made nationals, with nine seeded eighth or better.

“We had a team that had really come together,” Warner said. “Guys that all had the same goal. I’m not talking just the 10 starters, but I’m talking about the fourth and fifth strings that were there at 6 a.m. every morning working out with the starters.”

Coach Tom Brands was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and Intermat 2020 Coach of the Year, an award given to the top wrestling coach across all collegiate divisions. Lee was also the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year.

“It’s unfortunate, because we wanted to win that team title real bad,” Warner said. “We haven’t won a team title since 2010. We were really hoping to get it back in Iowa City this year and take it from Penn State.

“It sorta feels like it was robbed from us. I’m not putting the blame on anybody. But when you’re so close and it just gets stolen from you and there’s nothing you can do. It’s not like we did something for us to lose, it’s just we never got a shot and that’s the worst thing about it.”

Warner understands the decision was necessary, but the loss still hurts.

“Obviously public health and the safety of others is more important than sports at times,” Warner said. “But if you gave me the option, I was going to be there no matter what, no matter how sick I could get. That’s the type of competitor I am and I know that’s the way the rest of my team is. However many people qualified for nationals, I bet they would have all gone too, but we have to do what we have to do. The coronavirus is a big deal and we’ve got to take care of it.”

Warner finished 20-4, after going 21-6 and finishing seventh in the NCAAs to earn all-American honors as a redshirt freshman.

“I felt like I got better as the season went on,” Warner said. “I got more mature and was able to take losses and grow from them more this year than last year.”

In the Big 10 tournament, the third-seeded Warner was beaten by No. 6 seed Shakur Rasheed of Penn State in the quarterfinals, a wrestler he had beaten in the dual season. Warner came back in wrestlebacks to get third, avenging the loss.

“It’s good that I ended on a good note,” Warner said. “I really had good momentum going into the national tournament and I felt I could win it. It’s just sad that I didn’t get the shot. I can't think about that. I just have to keep getting better and think about the good things that happened in the season, the strides I’ve made and be ready to go next season.”

Warner is staying in Iowa City, taking online classes and continuing to train. He’s also kept tabs on his alma mater, watching along as the Panthers earned eight medals at individual state before having their four-year run of Class 2A team titles cut short in the championship match.

“I bought the state tournament (video package), so I watched all their matches,” Warner said. “I still get really excited about it. The kids they have in their program are unbelievable. The guys on that team know what they’re doing and have great coaches.”

