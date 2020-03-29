PEORIA — What are the Peoria Rivermen players doing as we all shelter during the Coronavirus pandemic?

I asked several players from the SPHL's first-place Rivermen team to make a video for fans as they holed up in their homes across North America.

Over the coming days we'll hear from captain Alec Hagaman, veterans Cody Dion and Ben Oskroba, goaltender Eric Levine, defenseman Brandon McMartin, winger Robin Hoglund and more.

Each will deliver a message to Peoria and the Rivermen fan base. And each comes in their own style.

Enjoy, as winger Cody Dion and defenseman Ben Oskroba lead us off with a laugh as only they can.

The 2019-20 SPHL season has been cancelled before Peoria could make its playoff run. But these guys all now face the same social distancing, and passage of time that we do.

NEXT UP: A special announcement from captain Alec Hagaman.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.