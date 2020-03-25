Illinois golf courses may now choose to open with restrictions, according to a revision made Wednesday to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s Executive Order last week that closed courses statewide.

The revision read:

“Subject to the following conditions as determined by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, if a golf course opens, the clubhouse must remain closed, it may not provide food or beverage service, including food or beverage cart service, or allow the use of golf carts by golfers. Only online or telephone scheduling is allowed. Golfers and staff must observe social distancing guidelines while at the golf course.”

The Peoria Park District courses were already closed prior to the Executive Order, but about 50% of courses statewide were open with restrictions – including several in the Peoria area -- according to Chicago District Golf Association senior director of field services Rick LeHew of Brimfield.

LeHew, the seven-time Peoria City champion, mentioned other restrictions besides those listed in the above revision (no handling of flagsticks, raised cups on greens and elimination of rakes in bunkers among others) had been put into place at many Illinois courses.

“I think people are going to go stir crazy in the next two weeks and want to get out and exercise in fresh air,” LeHew said after Pritzker’s “stay at home” order on Friday. “And golf is a great place to do it. You can keep your distance and eliminate touches of each other and the flagstick. I do hope the courses open back up so the stir crazy golfers can get out and get some exercise.”

Weaver Ridge Golf Club and Metamora Fields Golf Club have both decided to stay closed for now, said Darrell Smock, director of golf at Weaver Ridge.

“We’ll make a decision early next week if we will open,” he said. “We want to remain closed to assist with the health of our employees and our golfers for the next week. We want to see what the health officials are saying and if there’s a decline or increase in cases.”

