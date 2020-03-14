Bradley University vice president for intercollegiate athletics Dr. Chris Reynolds delivered the following response Saturday afternoon, in the wake of the Missouri Valley Conference announcement to cancel all intercollegiate competitions through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year because of the coronavirus:

“We are extremely proud of all that our student-athletes have accomplished this year — in competition, in the classroom and in the community. Like every student-athlete across the country, they are experiencing an unprecedented occurrence in our nation’s history and we will help them through these difficult circumstances.

“It is important to remember; however, the cancellation of the spring sports season is the product of a pandemic affecting millions upon millions of people. Bradley Athletics remains aligned with the mission of Bradley University and we will rely on the guidance of our University, Missouri Valley Conference and NCAA leadership, as well as that of local, regional and national governments, to guide us through this challenging time.”

The MVC announcement came Friday evening, a little more than 24 hours after the league stated it would suspend all conference spring sports through March 30. The final decision came from the MVC Presidents Council “with the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans in mind.”

Thursday afternoon, NCAA president Mark Emmert and the board of governors announced the cancellation of all remaining NCAA winter and spring championships. On Friday, the NCAA said is is planning to extend the eligibility of athletes on spring sports teams by one year to make up for the season lost to the new coronavirus. The details of how the extra eligibility will work are still being ironed out.

Bradley spring sports affected by the decision include women’s tennis, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s track and field.