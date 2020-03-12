MOLINE — Drake women's basketball player Becca Hittner made history Thursday in winning the 2020 Jackie Stiles Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year award.

Also announced Thursday, Missouri State's Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was named MVC Coach of the Year in her first season in Springfield, Mo. She led the Bears to their 13th regular season title and earned the No. 1 seed in this week's tournament, which was canceled Thursday because of the coronovirus pandemic.

Hittner is the third player in league history to win the league's top award three straight seasons, joining Illinois State's Kristi Cirone (2007, 2008, 2009) and Missouri State's Jackie Stiles (1999, 2000, 2001).

Hittner started all 30 games for Drake and leads the MVC in scoring with 18.9 points game She also averaged 6.4 rebounds per game, ninth in the league.

Illinois State's Juliunn Redmond was named the MVC Newcomer of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year. The junior transfer from Tallahassee Community College averaged 13.7 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game in MVC play.

Missouri State junior guard Brice Calip was named MVC Defensive Player of the Year honor. She ranked among the team leaders with 38 steals, 11 blocks and 75 defensive rebounds, all while drawing the toughest defensive assignment.

Evansville's Abby Feit is this year's Freshman of the Year. She led the Aces in scoring, rebounding, blocks, minutes played, and 3-point field goals made.