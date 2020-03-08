CHAMPAIGN — Sunday was Senior Night at the State Farm Center.

Illinois honored guards Andrés Feliz and Tyler Underwood and forwards Kipper Nichols and Samson Oladimeji.

But the No. 23 Illini's matchup against No. 18 Iowa also might have been the final game in Champaign for sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Dosunmu brought life back to the program when he committed to Illinois in the fall of 2017.

Illinois went 14-18 that season, missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row.

In Dosunmu’s first season in Champaign, Illinois lost a record 21 games.

Now, Illinois is an NCAA tournament lock and has won 20 games in the regular season for the first time since 2013.

It was clear last year that the Illini had a special talent in Dosunmu, who averaged 13.8 points and had two famous daggers that helped the Illini pull out wins over No. 9 Michigan State and at Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard has demonstrated mental fortitude, and he is comfortable shouldering the scoring burden when his team needs him most.

“It’s a mentality that all basketball players want to have,” Dosunmu said. “Me growing up, watching Kobe Bryant, and not just him, but the great players like LeBron (James), (Steph) Curry and pretty much all of the great players in the NBA, just watching how they close games out.”

And he has learned from the times when his shots didn’t go in, like when Illinois lost after a valiant comeback to Miami in December.

“Also, failure plays a huge impact in that,” Dosunmu said. “Losing a high school championship game, or even AAU, whenever you lose on tough shots or times where I didn’t necessarily close out. My senior year in EYBL, I felt like for six or seven games I couldn’t close out. Going through situations like that prepared me for being in situations now. When I’m in those situations, I just try to fall back on my preparation.”

Dosunmu has made “unfinished business” the theme of the 2019-20 campaign, declaring he would return for his sophomore season after mulling entering the NBA Draft.

This season, Dosunmu has left little doubt about his NBA potential, and he’s only further solidified his reputation as a clutch shot-maker and transition scorer.

The Chicago native leads Illinois in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game, assists (with an average of 3.2 per game) and plays a team-high 33.3 minutes per game.

Dosunmu came into Sunday having scored in double digits in 14 games in a row, and in 19 of his last 20.

At 48.6 percent from the field, Dosunmu is shooting consistently. And though he would like to improve on his 30.1 percent mark from 3, he has demonstrated the ability to hit shots from long range when they count the most.

The Athlethic’s Sam Vecenie’s rates Dosunmu as the No. 37 prospect in the NBA Draft, and most other outlets have Dosunmu charting in somewhere in the second round.

But every year, prospects’ values soar in March as standout players make big plays on the big stage of the NCAA Tournament. Dosunmu will have his fair share of opportunities to move on up.

The Morgan Park product etched his name in Illinois history last winter, scoring 24 points and draining two massive 3’s to help Illinois knock off No. 9 Michigan State.

With 2:35 left, Dosunmu buried a trey to give Illinois a 71-68 lead. Then, as ESPN commentator Dan Dakich said — in a comment now famous among Illini fans — “this won’t end well for Illinois,” Dosunmu hit another one with 1:57 left that iced the game and sent the State Farm Center crowd into overjoyed hysteria.

Nine days later, Dosunmu drained a decisive 3 with 29 seconds left at Ohio State, helping Illinois to its first win in Columbus since 2009.

It isn’t just the big shots that makes Dosunmu elite and the Illini the benefactors.

The sophomore has an uncanny ability to score in transition, using his speed and finishing ability to get to the hoop on a consistent basis, but he has also added to his arsenal. Dosunmu has developed a go-to mid-range jumper this season that makes him a threat from anywhere on the court.

He scores in the lane while on the run, from beyond the arc and now in the 15 to 20-foot pockets of space where defenders have collapsed in on center Kofi Cockburn — or where they have moved outside while trying to close out perimeter shooters like Alan Griffin and Trent Frazier.

“It's all about making adjustments,” Dosunmu said. “Last year, I pretty much shot 3s or I shot layups. This year, coaches and a lot of scouts think they had it figured out. They thought I'd be the same player, but of course, I was making adjustments when I got in the gym.”

Dosunmu always thinks ahead. How will opponents try to beat him? What edge can he find? Where is his game lacking?

“I wanted to elevate my game to make it mid-range,” Dosunmu continued. “Now, I can go around you, shoot a 3 or shoot the mid-range. That really keeps them off balance. It's like a game of chess, making adjustments and just getting better and better.”

When Indiana closed within two points of Illinois last weekend, Dosunmu pulled up for an on-brand game-icer, hitting a 3 with 1:27 left that pushed the game out of reach in front of a rowdy State Farm Center crowd that his exploits have helped draw game after game as Illinois has put together its convincing NCAA résumé.

Underwood didn’t bat an eye when addressing the latest in a novel of Dosunmu daggers.

The still-to-be-trademarked shots from Dosunmu have made the difference for Illinois in close games against Michigan, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Northwestern, Penn State and Indiana.

Illinois is used to it by now, but frankly, this season would look a lot different had Dosunmu chosen to go to Wake Forest, USC or Kansas back in 2017.

“Then, of course, Ayo adds another page in the chapter of his game-ending endeavors,” Underwood said after the win over the Hoosiers. “Like any other game in this league, it's hard to win. Every game is going to be one or two possessions.”

Dosunmu wasn't part of the pregame ceremony on Sunday that paid homage to the Illini’s seniors.

It’s mostly a foregone conclusion that Dosunmu will depart for the draft, leaving a program behind that has, at long last, returned to national prominence and has been reestablished as a major player in the Big Ten.

And he still hasn’t said that he will leave Champaign. But with highly touted recruits Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller on the way, it seems like Illinois has known that Dosunmu was a one or two-year player all along.

His star will continue to shine on, probably for years, but on the grander stages of the NBA.

And he’ll just keep on improving, regardless of what scouts, fans and opponents think his limitations are.

“I'm just getting better and better,” Dosunmu said. “I know what I can do. I know what I'm capable of. It's about putting the reps in. Everything else is going to show. I try to come out and just be the best player I can on the floor, despite what anybody says, because I know what I can do. I'm just going to keep proving them wrong.”

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for Gannett Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.