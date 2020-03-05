Morton senior Lindsey Dullard was named first-team all-state in Class 3A on Thursay by The Associated Press.

The UAB-bound Potters guard was one of four Journal Star-area players honored. Richwoods senior Jaida McCloud, headed to Illinois-Chicago, was named to the second team.

Morton's Katie Krupa and Peoria High's Derria Edwards were among those named honorable mention. The area had no all-staters in Class 4A.

The teams as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcaster. Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.

The teams are below:

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

Lindsey Dullard, Morton (6-1, Sr., G) 94 points

Ambranette Storr, Kankakee (5-9, Sr., G) 81

Kylie Feuerbach, Sycamore (6-0, Sr., G/F) 73

Aneesah Morrow, Chicago Simeon (6-2, Jr., G/F) 62

Peyton Kennedy, Rockford Boylan (5-11, Sr., F) 52

SECOND TEAM

Kate Bullman, Grayslake Central (6-2, Sr., G/F) 46

Erin Houpt, Danville (5-6, Jr., G) 41

Brianna McDaniel, Chicago Kenwood (5-11, Soph., PG) 39

Jaida McCloud, Richwoods (6-1, Sr., G/F) 38

* Trinity Duckworth, Countyr Club Hills Hillcrest (5-5, Sr., PG) 37

* Tatiana Thomas, Lombard Montini (5-11, Soph., F) 37

* — tie

HONORABLE MENTION

Katie Krupa, Morton (6-1, Soph., F) 28; Brenna Loftus, Riverside-Brookfield (5-8, Jr., F) 24; Martrice Brooks, Springfield Lanphier (5-7, Sr., PG) 22; Halle Idowu, Oak Lawn Richards (5-10, Sr., G/F) 21; Taylor Charles, Lombard Montini (6-2, Soph., F) 20; Shae Littleford, Charleston (5-7, Jr., G) 16; Natali Haynes, Streator (6-1, Jr., C) 12; Quincenia Jackson, Decatur MacArthur (6-1, Jr., F/C) 12; Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo (5-10, Soph., G) 11; Derria Edwards, Peoria High (5-4, Sr., G) 10; Sofie Lowis, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-8, Jr., PG) 10; Whitney Dunn, Chicago Kenwood (5-9, Soph., G/F) 9; Anna Blank, Richland County Olney (5-10, Soph., G) 8; Mallory Ramage, Mattoon (5-9, Soph., PG) 8; Kathryn Schmidt, Burlington Central (6-0, Sr., F) 8; Brooklyn Borum, Sterling (6-0, Jr., F) 6; Kenzey Decker, Springfield High (Jr., G) 6; Madison Diercks, Belvidere North (5-11, Sr., G) 6; Anna Hall, Bethalto Civic Memorial (5-11, Sr., F) 6; Elise Heneghan, Oak Park Fenwick (6-1, Soph., G/F) 6; Bella LaPorta, Highland (6-0, Jr., F) 6; Hannah Simmer, Rock Island (5-10, Sr., F) 6.

CLASS 4A

FIRST TEAM

Angela Dugalic, Maine West (6-4, Sr., F/C) 80 points

Darrione Rogers, Roselle Lake Park (5-11, Sr., G) 75

Taylor Gugliuzza, Lincoln-Way West (5-9, Sr., PG) 62

Halle Douglass, Lake Forest (6-2, Sr., PG) 59

Greta Kampschroeder, Naperville North (6-0, Jr., G) 52

SECOND TEAM

Kendall Holmes, Lisle Benet (5-11, Sr., G) 49

Kayla Green, Chicago Whitney Young (5-6, Sr., PG) 39

Sydney Affolter, Chicago Marist (5-11, Jr., G/F) 35

* Brooke Schramek, Lisle Benet (6-1, Sr., F) 31

* Treasure Thompson, Bolingbrook (6-2, Sr., F) 31

* Emily Klaczek, Palatine Fremd (5-10, Sr., G) 31

* — tie

HONORABLE MENTION

Mackenzie Hare, Bartlett (5-9, Soph., SG) 17; Fantasia Baines, Thornwood (6-0, Sr., SF) 14; Kayla Henning, Evanston (5-8, Sr., G) 13; Jenna Badali, Chicago Mother McAuley (5-6, Sr., PG) 12; Lindsay Blackmore, Geneva (6-0, Sr., F) 12; Sydney Harris, Edwardsville (5-11, Soph., SG) 12; Quierra Love, Edwardsville (5-3, Sr., PG) 12; Nayo Lear, Thornwood (5-9, Soph., G) 11; Kennedi Perkins, Bolingbrook (5-6, Soph., PG) 11; Krystyna Elew, Chicago Taft (5-10, Jr., SF) 10; Jazzpher Evans, Joliet West (5-6, Sr., SG) 10; Kaylen Evans, LaGrange Nazareth (5-7, Sr., PG) 9; Grace Hall, Homewood-Flossmoor (6-1, Jr., F) 9; Kabrea Jamerson, Rockford East (6-0, Sr., G) 9; Kayla Gordon, O'Fallon (5-5, Sr., PG) 8; Dylan VanFleet, Maine West (5-7, Sr., G) 8; Alyssa Crenshaw, Dundee-Crown (5-10, Jr., PF) 6; Ambrea Gentle, Evanston (6-3, Sr., F) 6; Kendall Moriarty, Lisle Benet (6-0, Jr., G) 6; Lisa Thompson, Joliet West (5-9, Fr., PG) 6; Taylor Thompson, Barrington (6-0, Sr., F) 6.