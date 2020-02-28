PEKIN — The queen still rules.

Defending Class 4A and Queen of the Hill three-point shooting champion Taylor Goss of Pekin has qualified for the Class 4A state competition at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Goss made 9 of 15 shots Thursday in the Pekin Sectional at Hawkins Gym and was one of four competitors who moved on to state.

It wasn't a stellar performance by the 5-foot-10 junior — Goss missed her first two shots — but she got the job done.

"Not good," Goss said when asked how she shot.

"I was nervous after I shot because there were some girls shooting after me who can shoot well," she said.

Goss was the 10th of 16 competitors. Three of the final six competitors made eight shots, falling one short of Goss' total.

O'Fallon's Kendell Schieppe also made nine shots and earned a state berth. Also advancing were Normal West's Olivia Demosthenes and Bradley-Bourbonnais' Faith Davis

Goss said she was nervous before the sectional even though the experience wasn't new to her.

Pekin girls basketball coach Brett McGinnis wasn't surprised when he heard that.

"When you shoot in your home gym in front of your home fans, your expectations are higher," he said. "Plus, the 3-point contest is a tough competition for a player because it's an individual competition in a team sport.

"Taylor came through like she always does because she puts in the time and does the work. It's a huge accomplishment that she gets to defend her state championships."

The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville recruit said she's excited and happy about returning to state.

"I'm going to do my best and we'll see what happens," she said.

The 3-Point Showdown state prelims will be Thursday, March 5. The top four of 32 competitors in each class will move on to their class finals on Friday, March 6. The Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 3A and Class 4A champions will compete to be Queen of the Hill on Saturday, March 7.

Goss and Midwest Central's Noelle Reining (2005) are the only area girls who have been Queen of the Hill.

There have been five other area Queen of the Hill finalists: Kai Koehler of Dunlap (2018), Madisyn Fischer of Peoria Christian (2017), Kelsey Herridge of Brimfield (2010), Bethany Dorrington of Princeville (2009) and Tricia Gaither of Olympia (2002).

