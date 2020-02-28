PRINCEVILLE — There is a first for everything. For the first time in school history, the Peoria Christian boys basketball team won its second consecutive regional title.

The Chargers used late free throws from Braden Tilson and Daniel Duncan to earn a 44-39 overtime victory over Elmwood in the Class 1A Princeville Regional championship on Friday night. Peoria Christian (25-8) will face Liberty (25-5) in the Lewistown sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Daniel Duncan made 1 of 2 free throws to extend the Peoria Christian lead to 42-39 with 9.8 seconds left in overtime. An offensive rebound by Wes Hunt then set up Braden Tilson for two free throws after a timeout. Tilson put the game on ice by making a pair of free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining to set the final score.

“We practice free throws every practice, and I had confidence in my guys, and they had confidence in me that I could knock them down,” said Tilson. “This has never been done in school history, so this means a lot to win two times in a row. It is going to be a good run.”

Duncan knocked down a floater with 1:27 left in overtime to help the Chargers go ahead 41-39, just after Andrew Marincic brought the Trojans even 39-39 at 2:04. Peoria Christian add Elmwood were tied 37-37 at the end of regulation after Tony Cornish’s corner 3 didn’t fall the buzzer.

“I spoke to my team during the conference tournament and told them we can go anywhere we put our minds to,” Duncan added. “We are going so far with this team work, and that got us the dub tonight. It is crazy, because we have never done this in school history. I love this."

PCS led 22-15 at halftime. But Elmwood used a six-point run to cut the deficit to 22-21 at 5:03 in the third quarter. Cornish scored five straight points with a layup and 3 to push the Chargers lead to 32-27 after three quarters. Tobi Isawumi finished inside as PCS pushed the lead to 35-31 at 2:49 in the fourth

"I'm really proud of our guys, because we didn't flinch and had to battle all week," Peoria Christian coach Jason Persinger said. "Our guys weren't intimidated by any team or any situation this week."

Duncan scored a team-high 17 points, which included two powerful dunks to lead Peoria Christian. Cornish added eight points and 10 rebounds. Hunt added seven points, while Tilson scored six for the Chargers.

Marincic scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Elmwood, while teammate Adam Centers added 11 points and nine rebounds. Braden McFall scored six and pulled down six rebounds, but was in foul trouble most of the fourth quarter

"It shouldn't feel good right now, but I can't asked much more out of my guys. I don't think we could have executed any harder," said Elmwood coach Josh Fugitt. "If one or two shots fall, we might have a different feeling right now. But hat's off to Peoria Christian, that is a very good, long, athletic team."

