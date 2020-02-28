EVANSTON — It’s been a while since Illinois fans have invaded Welsh-Ryan Arena with quite the force they did on Thursday night.

Orange-clad fans swarmed to Evanston by the thousands to see the Illini (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) take on struggling Northwestern (6-21, 1-16 Big Ten).

Sophomore Alan Griffin made sure they went home happy.

Griffin exploded for a career-high 24 points against the Wildcats, powering the Illini to a 74-66 win to secure the season sweep against their in-state rivals.

It took the Ossining, New York, native a bit to get going — but when he found his groove, it was almost automatic.

He hit his first trey with 4:44 left before halftime, stepping in and sinking a shot from the left perimeter that gave Illinois a 29-16 lead as a part of a 19-3 run from which Northwestern would never recover.

Before he sent the traveling Illinois fans into a frenzy, Griffin changed his gameday approach.

“It's something I work on, finding a different mindset for each game,” Griffin said. “If I didn't play good in a recent game, I change my mindset. Today I had a different approach, and I'm going to keep with this approach from now on.”

Third-year coach Brad Underwood gave the sophomore high praise in the wake of the victory, lauding his ability to contribute to the team in myriad ways.

“I think he thinks 'score' a lot,” Underwood said. “The problem at different times with him has been consistency at the other end. I think now we are seeing that. There is starting to be tremendous trust.”

The shooting ability has always been there for Griffin, as Underwood has noted since he arrived as a freshman in Champaign in 2018. But to see it click like it did in Evanston on Thursday, while he also was a force on the glass and on the defensive end, was gratifying for Underwood.

“When you make six threes in a game, I think that gains everybody's attention,” Underwod said. I think you have to pay attention to that.

Griffin went 6-of-8 in his 3-point attempts and went 9-of-11 from the field, while also adding seven rebounds and two assists.

He wasn’t alone.

Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, playing perhaps his last collegiate game in the Chicago area ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft, scored 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while adding six rebounds and four assists.

Like his coach, Dosunmu conveyed his pride in his teammate’s breakout performance.

Illinois feeds Griffin on the outside a lot, and Griffin shoots the 3 regularly, but he hasn’t executed at this level before.

“When you get in a rhythm like that, you just try to stay with the technique and the rims get bigger,” Dosunmu said. “You get more confidence.”

The Illini shot 46.6 percent from the field, but would have finished below 40 percent without Griffin’s hot streak.

Like he did in the first half, Griffin entered off the bench near the 15-minute mark, and quickly began to impact the game. He snagged a rebound with 14:45 to go, then sprinted down the floor to make a 3 just four seconds later that gave Illinois a 46-38 lead.

And then he made four more, almost singlehandedly providing the answers as Northwestern hit 15-of-30 shots in the second half.

With the pro-Illini crowd loving it, Griffin had to make sure he didn’t let the moment get the better of him.

“That's the key right there,” Griffin said. “You can't get too high in the middle of the game. I celebrated, but in my mind, I was still focused, ready to get stops and head back on the other end.”

The Illini also had help from freshman center Kofi Cockburn, who benefitted from additional space opening up in the middle of Northwestern’s zone.

In light of Griffin’s shooting, the Wildcats had to abandon their double teams on Cockburn or risk Griffin unleashing havoc from range.

Cockburn added 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting and led the Illini on the glass, racking up 14 rebounds to earn his 12th double-double of the season.

“I opened up for me,” Cockburn said of Griffin’s shooting. “It's always good to have shooters around you as a big man. They can't really tag on you that much, and they can't help. I definitely saw it.”

Cockburn added to his program record for double-doubles by a freshman in a single season, which he originally set back in January when he broke Efrem Winters’ previous program record of six.

The win marked the third straight victory for Illinois, which also has now won five road games in the Big Ten — more than any other team in the conference this season.

Northwestern has now lost 12 straight Big Ten games, with the team’s most recent win — and only conference victory — dating back to a Jan. 11 win at home over Nebraska.

The win also guaranteed that Illinois will finish the Big Ten slate with a winning record for the first time since the 2009-10 season (10-8).

True to character, Underwood, Griffin and the Illini all emphasized that they were keeping their focus on the next game on the schedule — Sunday’s showdown in Champaign with Indiana.

But Griffin will remember the time he took over in Evanston, bringing triumphant joy to thousands of traveling fans in a rival’s arena.

“It just feels like you're not just throwing it up there,” Griffin said, “but that every shot you throw up is going in. It's a good feeling.”

