Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) vs. Illinois (17-9, 9-6)

7 p.m. Monday, State Farm Center, Champaign

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois looks to extend Nebraska's conference losing streak to 12 games. Nebraska's last Big Ten win came against the Iowa Hawkeyes 76-70 on Jan. 7. Illinois is coming off a big 62-56 win over then-No. 9 Penn State on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn has averaged 13.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while Ayo Dosunmu has put up 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Cornhuskers, Cam Mack has averaged 12 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists while Haanif Cheatham has put up 12.5 points.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 33.6 percent of the 116 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 18 over the last five games. He's also converted 57.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Illinois is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 17-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Nebraska's Thorbjarnarson has attempted 102 3-pointers and connected on 41.2 percent of them, and is 5 for 19 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-best rate in the nation. The Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 287th among Division I teams).