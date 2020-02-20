DES MOINES, Iowa. — Defending Missouri Valley Conference regular-season champion Drake used a late run to pull away for a 85-72 victory over Bradley on Thursday at the Knapp Center.

Bradley (19-5, 10-3) played without MVC first-teamer Chelsea Brackmann because of illness. BU kept the game close with 10 3-pointers and just 11 turnovers, but fell into third in the MVC — a half-game back of Drake

Drake (19-7, 11-3) was 29-for-34 from the free throw line in the win and outrebounded the Braves, 51-32.

Lasha Petree scored 20 points, Tatum Koenig 18 and Gabi Haack 14 for BU, which faces Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. Sunday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.