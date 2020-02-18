WASHINGTON — Facts are facts. Or are they?

Washington is a young boys basketball team. That's a fact. There are six sophomores, four juniors and only one senior on the Panthers' 11-player roster.

But don't tell the Panthers they're a young team.

"We don't talk about our youth," said Washington coach Eric Schermerhorn.

That's because, Schermerhorn said, the team played more than 30 games last June during summer workouts.

"That was a season. As far as we're concerned, our sophomores are juniors and our juniors are seniors," Schermerhorn said.

Young team or not, Washington finds itself in first place in the wild, wide-open race for the Mid-Illini Conference championship as the conference season reaches the home stretch.

The Panthers are 9-2 in the Mid-Illini following their hard-fought 63-55 win Saturday night over Pekin in Torry Gym.

Pekin, which has eight seniors on its roster, and Metamora are 8-3 in the conference and tied for second place. Morton is 7-4 and in fourth place after losing consecutive games to Pekin, Washington and Metamora.

Each team has three Mid-Illini games remaining.

Metamora has a big weekend ahead, with games Friday at Pekin and at home Saturday against Washington.

Pekin will play Saturday at East Peoria (5-6).

Morton will play host to East Peoria on Friday and travel to Limestone (5-6) on Saturday.

Back to Washington.

Two of the Panthers' "elder statesmen" made big plays down the stretch in the win over Pekin.

Junior Tyler Bass sank huge baskets after Pekin had cut what was a 17-point deficit in the third quarter to four and three points in the game's final four minutes.

"Tyler is a very hard worker," Schermerhorn said. "He's in the gym working at 7 o'clock each morning. We've known he can score. Now he can handle the ball, rebound and play defense, too."

Dane Nieukirk, Washington's lone senior, dove on a loose ball during a scramble for a rebound with two Pekin players with 56.6 seconds left "and had the presence of mind to call time out," Schermerhorn said. "What a great play."

