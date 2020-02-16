PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen served as judge and jury when forced, then executed a victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts in a contentious rematch Sunday.

The Rivermen emerged with a 2-1 victory in a fight-filled game that saw clean hits, dirty hits, five ejections and left Peoria alone in first place in the SPHL standings before 3,069 at Carver Arena.

The Rivermen handed out justice the old-school way when the officiating fell short — and it did often — and turned the game over to their penalty killers and goaltender Ryland Pashovitz.

Coach Jean-Guy Trudel was ejected after seeing one too many dangerous hits leveled at his players, and Rivermen defenseman Ben Oskroba and winger Mitch McPherson joined him. Evansville's Braedyn Asselstine and Noah Corson were ejected as well.

"We have a resilient bunch," Trudel said. "Tonight we had to beat the other team and everyone else. Our guys endured so much in this game, and got the win.

"We couldn't be prouder."

They jawed at each other during and after the game, the latter seeing Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman head to center ice to extend an invitation to Evansville players for a tilt.

Hagaman waved goodbye to the Bolts after there were no takers.

"I saw a fan in the grandstands with a sign that had my uniform number on it," Hagaman said, grinning, when asked who he was waving goodbye to. "Evansville came at us with aggression because we were shorthanded. It didn't work out for them."

Rivermen winger Jordan Ernst notched the game-winner during a carry-over power play 28 seconds into the third period when his drive from the high slot went through a screen set by Zach Nieminen and past goaltender Braeden Ostepchuk.

Corson fought Rivermen defenseman Skyler Smutek at 9:36 of the third period, during which Smutek — with his helmet off — fell backward to the ice and struck his head hard. He bled profusely and was helped to the locker room in a daze.

"I don't remember much," said Smutek, who received staples in his head to close his wound. "I lost consciousness."

The Rivermen say Corson drove Smutek's head into the ice and punched him while he was prone.

Before that, Rivermen defenseman Johan Hoglund was blasted on a high hit in the second period by Stanislav Dzakhov, triggering a fight after which the Rivermen were left killing a penalty.

Peoria faced two long 5-on-3 Evansville power plays in the game, and a five-minute, no-limit power play.

The latter served as Trudel's exit when — already agitated by a non-call on Dzakhov's hit on Hoglund — he watched Evansville's Zane Jones deliver an elbow to Rivermen defenseman Nick Neville's head.

That triggered a multi-fight melee at the benches, after which Trudel was booted and Peoria ended up facing a 5-minute penalty-kill.

The Rivermen erased it, holding Evansville to two shots.

"We have to protect our players," said Trudel, explaining his ejection. "And after a period of time in which our players are not being protected, as a coach you get upset with the situation. You don't want to see situations where guys get hurt. No one wants that.

"Neville took an elbow to the head from (Zane) Jones, Brandon Rumble took an elbow from the same guy, we have a player with staples in his head ..."

Nieminen gave the Rivermen a 1-0 lead 3:01 after the opening faceoff when he stripped the puck off Evansville's Braden Hellems at the inside edge of the left circle, turned, and flipped it over Ostepchuk's glove shoulder.

The rest of the game was a war, and the Rivermen won it with penalty-killers like Jordan Carvalho, Paul Fregeau, Nieminen, Hagaman, Neville, Rumble ... it was all hands on deck.

"That evolved into a playoff type game," Carvalho said. "Our penalty kill faced a lot, but this team does whatever it takes to win.

"Doesn't matter. We won it."

RIVER READINGS: There were six fights, five ejections and 139 penalty minutes in the game. ... Rivermen winger Cody Dion, who is on IR, served as coach on the bench after Jean-Guy Trudel was ejected. ... The Rivermen are 12-1-1 when winger Jordan Ernst scores a goal. ... SPHL commissioner Doug Price was on hand, and stepped in as a guest on the Journal Star's post-game show. You can see that video with this story online at pjstar.com. ... Former Rivermen winger and GM, and Peoria city councilman Denis Cyr was in attendance.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.