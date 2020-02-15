ROCHELLE — Washington advanced an area-best nine wrestlers, including four champions and four runners up, for next weekend's individual state finals from Saturday's Class 2A Rochelle Sectional.

The Panthers, top-ranked by IllinoisMatmen.com, received titles from freshman Kannon Webster (42-0) at 106 pounds (3:26 pin), defending state champ junior Joey Cape (14-2) at 126 (15-5 major decision over LaSalle-Peru's Ayden Sines), senior Brody Norman (35-2) at 132 (6-1 decision) and senior Cole Watkins (36-10) at 145 (6-3 decision over LaSalle-Peru's Ashton Kellett).

Washington will also be represented at the State Farm Center in Champaign by junior Abe Hinrichsen (third at 120), senior Zeke Hulet (second at 138), sophomore Donnie Hidden (second at 152), junior Jacob Sollberger (second at 160) and senior Dylan Cooper at 285 (second at 285).

The only other metro area wrestler to reach a championship match was Limestone sophomore Aydan Trueblood, who was pinned in the second period by No. 3 ranked Robby Bates of Morris in the 195-pound title bout.

LaSalle-Peru's Payton Piraino of LaSalle-Peru pinned Washington's Cooper in the closing seconds of the second period in the 285 pound championship.

Metamora advanced three individuals, in senior Brayden Smith (third at 160), junior Payton Cardin (third at 195) and senior Tristin Fitz (fourth at 170).

East Peoria and Richwoods both qualified two individuals for state. Deven Pearson placed third at 220 and Shawncy Toombs fourth at 126 for Richwoods. East Peoria received a third from Caleb Collins at 285 and a fourth from Tristen Westbay at 145.

LaSalle-Peru also advanced Brock Neill (second at 220).

AT MASCOUTAH: Morton advanced three wrestlers, highlighted by second-place finishes from Connor Kidd at 106 and Cory Hoyle at 113. Tristan Parker moved on with a fourth at 170.

CLASS 3A

AT QUINCY: Pekin advanced seniors Ryan Haynes (37-6) and Jared Dowell (37-4), with fourth-place finishes at 138 and 182 pounds, respectively

CLASS 1A

AT OREGON: Putnam County/Hall's Connor Brooker was the lone area state qualifier, placing fourth at 145 pounds.