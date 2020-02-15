The Rally for Rick fundraiser last weekend at Potter’s Alley in Morton was given a big thumb’s up by the family of Rick Remelius.

The Peoria River City USBC Association director spent 113 days in the hospital, and is finally at home recovering from a successful heart transplant surgery. He made it back home last Wednesday.

“Dad came home on February 11, and it’s so good having him home,” said Kayleigh Remelius, Rick’s daughter. “We are incredibly blessed, and God had a plan for my dad and our family. He said He has this. He provided and here we are.

“Dad is recovering at home, continuing physical therapy, walking short distances with a walker. He goes for his next biopsy next Wednesday.”

The benefit was to help his family with the expenses of traveling to and from Loyola Medical Center in Chicago during Rick's hospital stay.

There was a 9-pin tournament, raffles, a silent auction, a bake sale, 50/50 drawings and other activities at a packed house on Saturday night. Potter’s Alley also donated 10 percent of bar sales that night to the benefit.

The benefit raised $6,335 for the family, which was very much appreciated.

CITY FEEDBACK

Apparently, the word has not gotten around to the lower average bowlers that they are not competing directly against the high-average bowlers in the Peoria city tournament, which was held at Mt. Hawley Bowl this week.

There were more entries overall this year than last, but mostly in the top two divisions — A for bowlers averaging 210 and higher, and B for bowlers averaging between 170 and 209.

In Division A, singles showed the biggest jump, going from 60 to 71. But A doubles dropped from 32 to 30, and A teams went down from 20 to 14.

B singles went up slightly from 48 to 50, and doubles increased from 27 to 32. But there was significantly more interest in B team event, which went up from 11 to 19 this year.

In Division C, for bowlers averaging 169 and below, singles stayed the same (six), doubles went from two to five duos, and the four-person team event fell from three to just one entry.

Judging from the Peoria association average book, it appears that there are far more bowlers averaging 169 and below than there are averaging 210 and above. Yet, the low average bowlers did not come out to compete against bowlers in their own division.

The Peoria River City USBC Association will hold a tournament committee meeting soon regarding the city tournament, and it is looking for any ideas from bowlers that might help increase the participation even more.

A couple of members already have made some suggestions, such as going back to five-person teams, and maybe going back to an all-scratch tournament, basing it off the model of the USBC Open Championships.

At least the tournament appears to be headed in the right direction.

I hope the trend continues for the upcoming Mixed Doubles tournament, set for March 21-22 at Plaza Lanes in Washington.

In that tournament, there will be two divisions: handicap and scratch. Entry fee will be $20 per person and $40 per team. Handicap will be based on 100 percent from 220, so the scores should be pretty high.

YOUTH EVENT

Striketown Bowl in Pekin will host the 2020 Youth Open Tournament on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.

There will be separate divisions for boys and girls in both the 12-under and 13-over age groups.

It is a handicap event, but bowlers must have an established sanctioned average to receive the handicap. Handicap is 90 percent of 200, Bowlers without a qualifying average must bowl scratch.

Entry fee is $25, and the winners of each division will earn $250 in scholarship money. The second-place finishers will earn $125.

