CHICAGO — Loyola used a strong second half to defeat Bradley 62-51 on Saturday night — the fourth consecutive loss here for the Braves, all by double digits.

Bradley’s point total equaled a season low and its rebound total (23) and offensive rebounds (four) were also season lows.

“We did some good things in the first half,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “We played pretty tough and pretty physical. In the second, we did not. They just out-competed us the second half. Guys got frustrated and started going too much one-on-one. We could never get in a flow.

“Points off turnovers (24) killed us and second-chance points (16) again. We’ve got to get back to doing what we do.”

Before a packed and raucous crowd of 4,963, Bradley slipped from a tie for second place into a tie for fourth with Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference.

BU (15-8, 6-4) committed 17 turnovers — its third game in a row with 15 or more — and was soundly out-rebounded 34-23. Bradley, which leads the league in rebounding, has lost the board battle in all four of its league losses.

“We wanted to match their physicality, especially on the glass,” said Loyola coach Porter Moser. “We wanted to limit the transition points and the second-chance points.”

The Ramblers’ defense continually denied Bradley open looks, forcing too much dribbling and not enough ball movement.

For the first time this season, no Brave scored in double figures. Darrell Brown, Danya Kingsby and walk-on Sean Houpt led the way with just eight points.

Houpt scored all of his eight points — three more than he’s scored combined all season — in the last 3:40 of the first half, propelling the Braves from an eight-point deficit to trailing by only 31-30 at halftime. He hit a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws.

“I’m guessing I probably wasn’t on their scouting report,” Houpt said. “Nate (Kennell) made a couple of great passes to me. Whatever the team needs, I’m willing to do whether in practice or the game.”

Moser noted that Houpt was most definitely on the scouting report.

“He gave ‘em a nice lift,” Moser said. “We weren’t backing off on him. He made some nice shots. I know he’s a walk-on, but shoot, so what. He made his minutes count.”

Too many Braves, though, did not.

Brown and Henry picked up two fouls midway through the first half. Between their long spell on the bench and the defensive focus Loyola placed on them, both seemed out of sync much of the night.

Henry hit an early 3-pointer and had an impressive dunk over 6-foot-9 Cameron Krutwig, but did little else of note. Brown hit his two 3-pointers in the second half to keep the Braves within striking distance, but ended with more turnovers than assists (3-2).

Kennell was held to five points, but did contribute a career-high seven assists. Ville Tahvanainen grabbed seven rebounds and Ari Boya had seven points and three blocks.

But otherwise, it was a forgettable night for Bradley, which fell behind 56-42 with 4:56 left.

“We got out of character and tried to do too much, especially in the second half,” Wardle said. “We didn’t have a lot of key guys show up and play well tonight.”

Loyola (15-8, 7-3) snapped a two-game losing streak and stayed tied for second with Southern Illinois, which won at Drake.

“The league will be back and forth and you’re not going to get any clarity until the last week, maybe the last night,” Moser said. “No one’s going to go undefeated the rest of the way. You’ve just gotta keep plugging away.”

