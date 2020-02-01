PEORIA — The top boys basketball team in the Mid-Illini Conference has shown it is capable of hanging with very good teams this season.

Beau Durbin, Bryce Brown, Ollie Steffen and Josiah Getz proved just that as Morton (13-11) made its best effort at a comeback during a 58-52 loss to Manual in the Peoria High Shootout on Saturday afternoon. Morton came into the contest ranked fourth in the latest Journal Star large-school power rankings, while the Rams (12-8) are ranked No. 2.

"This team has been playing a lot harder as of late," Morton coach Matt Franks said. "And the energy on our team has fueled all parts of our game, so I'm really proud of our effort. But Manual is a really good team."

Morton currently leads the Mid-Illini with an 8-1 record, with victories over Metamora, Washington, Limestone and Dunlap. Class 3A state-ranked Galesburg and Lincoln also got their best shot from the Potters.

Manual led 21-17 at halftime and eventually pushed the lead to 28-17 with 5:30 left in the third quarter as Emaryon Byrd scored seven straight points. Marshawn Tolliver had a layup at 2:34 in the third as the Rams extended its lead to 35-19. And a strong finish down the stretch put Manual on top 41-26 after three quarters.

The Potters used a furious comeback to cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter. Grant Gudeman and Steffen each made a pair of free throws to get Morton within 47-41 at 3:57, and a layup from Brown pulled the Potters within 55-48 at 1:34. Brian Tyler and Storm Hangen contributed with late free throws as the Rams held onto the win in the closing seconds.

"We needed a couple of key rebounds, and we didn't get them," added Franks. "But to Manual's credit, they made some plays to win that game. We always talk about building our confidence, and we want to be playing our best basketball at the end of February. I think tonight was a step in the right direction."

Steffen and Brown each finished with 11 points to lead the Potters, while Durbin and Getz added 10 points each. Getz finished with a team-high seven rebounds and four blocks, while Brown added six rebounds. Manual was led by a game-high 23 points from Emaryon Byrd, while teammate Rolando "Pee Wee" Brown added 13 points and five rebounds.

John Komosa can be reached at 686-3214 or jkomosa@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jkom91.