CHICAGO — Baseball America recently listed Luis Robert as the No. 2 prospect in baseball.

MLB Pipeline ranked the Chicago White Sox center fielder as the top outfield prospect in the sport.

Robert isn't letting the hype get to him.

"I try to not pay attention to what happens with other guys," Robert said through an interpreter Friday at SoxFest. "I'm going to do my best every single day and try to get good results and if for whatever reason I don't get the results that I'm hoping it, it won't be for lack of effort."

Robert, 22, had a terrific 2019 as he made his way through the minor league system, excelling at Class A Winston-Salem, Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. In 122 games at the three minor league levels, he hit .328 with 32 home runs and 92 RBIs. He also stole 36 bases.

He's looking to do damage at the big league level in 2020.

"I think last year was very important," Robert said. "Even though I had short stints at every single level in the minors, I think that experience was good for me. I had a chance to taste what it was like growing up in the minors.

"When I got to Triple-A, it really challenged me, because I knew that the level there was high compared to the other levels. But I feel that experience made me better. It prepared me for what is coming in the big leagues."

The stage is set for Robert to be the opening day center fielder after he and the Sox agreed to a six-year, $50 million deal on Jan. 2. The contract includes two club options that could extend the deal through the 2027 season.

"We haven't had any conversations about (starting the season with the Sox), but I'm very ready and open to whatever the team wants me to do," Robert said. "I want to prove in spring training that I'm able to do a good job in the majors."

Robert appreciated having the new deal in place for many reasons.

"That means a lot, because that shows that the team trusts me and trusts my abilities," Robert said. "I think I'm ready to show and to prove that I'm worth that confidence that they have put in me."

His teammates are ready to watch and help in any way.

"I think everybody's excited to see what kind of player he can be," Sox first baseman Jose Abreu said through an interpreter. "I think the stats, the numbers are going to be there."

Manager Rick Renteria is still contemplating where he'll slot Robert in the batting order. Robert said he's comfortable at the top of the lineup.

"Throughout my career, I've been first in the order," Robert said. "I think hitting leadoff, I have the ability to do a good job. I still think I need to improve on my bunts, that's probably the area that I need to improve a little bit more. But I feel comfortable leading off the lineup."

General manager Rick Hahn expects opposing pitchers to go after Robert like they did left fielder Eloy Jimenez during his rookie season in 2019.

"They treated (Jimenez) like a seasoned vet in terms of setting him up and trying to exploit some weaknesses off the plate with some breaking balls," Hahn said Thursday. "I think you're going to see Luis get that same treatment. I don't think you're going to see too many guys challenging him early with fastballs because they're going to know the report.

"He's not a finished product at age 22. Obviously, a guy who's played pro ball for a little over two full seasons, basically. But that acclimation period, I think could well come together fairly quickly. We'll find out together. But we're certainly very excited to see that development."

The development continues this spring. Robert said he'll lean on veterans like Abreu.

"During this offseason, I've been working with Abreu and I think he's going to be the guy who will let me know what to improve in spring training," Robert said. "He's going to be in my ear the whole time and he's going to let me know when I'm doing things wrong or when there's something specifically that I need to improve.

"I'm confident in him. I trust him. For me, I just need to work hard every day."