The streak ended at 14 straight victories for the Princeville boys basketball team after a 67-42 nonconference home loss to Class 1A No. 1 state ranked Roanoke-Benson. But Princeville coach Jeff Kratzer and his team showed promise by competing with the unbeaten team for nearly three quarters.

Princeville grabbed a 14-11 lead after the first quarter as Cole Daily and Chase Williams each had layups in transition. The lead extended to 21-17 at 4:04 in the second quarter before the Rockets (18-0) pulled away for a 31-23 halftime lead, and wouldn't slow down from there behind double-digit efforts from Jack Weber, Jacob Nix and Trent Weldon.

The Princes (15-2) had its road game with Wethersfield postponed last Friday due to a snowstorm, but Kratzer said his team was ready to play and that their energy carried over to the Roanoke-Benson game on Saturday. Daily and Carter Johnson showed that energy much of the first half against R-B.

"We knew we had two tough games with Wethersfield and Roanoke-Benson. But our boys were ready to play and ready for the challenge," said Kratzer. "We executed in the first half and the ball was going in the hole, but it just didn't seem to go in the hole for us in the second half."

Princeville, which lost to Ottawa Marquette in the Class 1A regional championship last season, has built an impressive resume this season and hopes that success will carry over to the postseason. So far, the Princes have defeated Tremont, Brimfield and Elmwood (twice) which has helped the team gain votes in The Associated Press state rankings.

"Our biggest strength this year is someone stepping up for us each night. (Roanoke-Benson) is good, they defend well and took some stuff away from us," Kratzer said. "They're a good defensive team, and I give them all the credit. There is a reason why they are undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state."

Johnson had a game-high 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Princeville, while Daily added 15 points and four rebounds. Williams, Joey Smith, Sam Streitmatter, Judson Kratzer, Kyler Day and Peyton Garcia can contribute to the scoring column on any given night, which should continue to add to the momentum this season.

John Komosa can be reached at 686-3214 or jkomosa@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jkom91.