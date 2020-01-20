All-state quarterback Gabe Hernandez of Peoria High will play his college football at St. Ambrose, he announced Monday via Twitter.

The 2019 Journal Star Large-School Player of the Year threw for 2,968 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior, helping the Lions to a share of the Big 12 Conference title.

St. Ambrose is a private NAIA school located in Davenport, Iowa. The Fighting Bees (4-5 last season) have another five Journal Star-area players on their roster: Aaron Boley of Washington, Noah Ufheil of Metamora, Jacob Holmes of Tremont, Patrick Bond of Galesburg and Tyler Martyn of LaSalle-Peru.