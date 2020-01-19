PEORIA — Underrated. Underappreciated. Overlooked.

Just two years removed from winning the Class 3A state championship, Richwoods finds itself in an unusual situation — a bit unheralded among girls basketball teams both in the area and statewide. The Knights (19-5, 7-0), ranked No. 4 in 3A, ride an eight-game win streak, having won 15 of their last 16 following a 4-4 start.

“We do feel like we’re flying under the radar,” Richwoods coach Todd Hursey said with a laugh, “but we also know we lost five seniors from last year. We’re getting some new kids in the system and learning it and we’re getting better.

“We’re just going about our business.”

Defense continues to be a key to the Knights’ success.

Take last Thursday’s 58-22 victory over Canton as the prime example. Richwoods held the Little Giants scoreless for the final 10:33 of the game, while turning Canton over 23 times.

This marked the sixth time the Knights had a held an opponent to 30 points or less and 12th occurrence of giving up fewer than 40 points.

“Defensively, we’re getting back to where we’re (allowing) 40 or less a game,” Hursey said. “They’re buying into the defense and they’re really do a nice job picking up at that end.”

Those experienced starters — Camryn Taylor, who was the 2018 Journal Star Large School Player of the Year, Tianna Johnson and Natalie Des Jardins — have graduated following a two-year run of 65 wins, back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances and that ’18 title.

But two very talented players (and returning starters) remain in the mix. Jaida McCloud and Nia Williams give Richwoods a 1-2 senior punch that many teams would love to have.

“It’s fun, isn’t it?” Hursey said. “Don’t even talk about next year. We have to enjoy the moment we’re in. Those are two kids that helped us win a state championship.”

The senior duo combined for 30 points, 13 rebounds and 12 steals against Canton. Turning defense into offense was a big part of what made Williams and McCloud successful.

Six times against the Little Giants either Williams or McCloud translated a steal into a transition layup or jumper.

“I feel like me and Nia — since we’ve played together for so long — we know how to communicate well on the floor,” McCloud said.

They have been complemented quite nicely by a trio of guards in senior Mariah Hopson, junior Olivia Allen and sophomore Paris Wilson. Plus, senior Lauryn Evans, junior Te Niyah Dotson-McGee as well sophomores Katy Wales and Jada Davis coming off the bench.

McCloud says her role has evolved over the past two seasons, mainly becoming that on-the-court ‘coach’.

“We don’t have a specific post player on our team that kind of help us out a little bit, so trying to get everybody to know each spot on the floor and getting everybody where they need to go, so being a leader,” the Illinois-Chicago recruit said.

So, 24 games into the season and Richwoods remains a work in progress.

“Oh, absolutely we’re still feeling each other out,” Hursey said. “February. We talk about February. We’re getting ready for February.

“This is all just warm up for the postseason. We got room to grow. We’re not at the top.”

Adam Duvall can be reached at 686-3214 or aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.