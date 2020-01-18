WASHINGTON — Washington coach Eric Schermerhorn and his boys basketball team have been on the losing end of eight games this season, including four buzzer beaters. But Friday night, the Panthers were motivated and stayed locked in to earn a 40-39 Mid-Illini Conference victory over rival Metamora at Torrey Gymnasium.

5-foot-10 junior guard Ethan Mountz made 1-of-2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left in regulation to put the Panthers (10-8, 4-2) ahead 40-39, and a 3-pointer at the top of the key from Ethan Kizer of the Redbirds (11-5, 4-2) fell short as Washington celebrated with its fans before running into the locker room.

"In a rivalry game we all came together and played as a team, and that is all I can ask for," said Mountz. "We have a great coach. He said stay together and keep pushing no matter what happens, because we are family."

And Washington looked like a group of brothers, by making the extra pass and helping each other on defensive switches down the stretch. Eight players scored to lead the Panthers — Devon Vanderheydt (10), Mountz (8), Gus Lucas (7), Andrew Coker (6), Tyler Bass (4), while Isaac Mapson and Dane Nieukirk added two points each. Coker led with five rebounds, while Mountz, Mapson, and Vanderheydt grabbed three each.

"We are young, but we are experienced and some of that growth is being shown. Like being able to be strong on the ball for minutes at a time in the fourth quarter," Schermerhorn said. "We always say that it takes five guys to play our style of basketball, and they were locked, sealed and delivered."

"Kids in this locker room have fun, and we come in every single day and have a blast," Schermerhorn added. "We don't care who scores or who gets the last possession. They just want to go out there and compete together. All of the guys (off the bench) played a role, along with the guys who started."

The upcoming slate for Washington won't be easy with games against Class 3A No. 6 Lincoln, Bloomington, Limestone, Streator, Dunlap, Pekin and round two with Metamora. But the group of sophomores and juniors is riding the rip tide of momentum.

"We haven't finished a lot of games, so that win (over Metamora) was really big as we were talking in the locker room," said 6-foot-7 Vanderheydt. "It is the restart button because we have been through a lot of adversity and a win like that really builds up inside."

John Komosa can be reached at 686-3214 or jkomosa@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jkom91.