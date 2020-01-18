Eureka earned two individual titles and the hosts finished second Saturday at the Kewanee Invitational wrestling tournament.

In one of the highlight matches of the day, Eureka senior Joel Baer (5-0) edged Farmington senior Broc Shymansky (21-2) by a 3-2 decision at 220 pounds. The Hornets also received a championship from Brayden Peiffer at 106, with a 14-5 major decision.

Farmington, which added a second from Conor Huber at 113, finished fourth in the team standings. Eureka came in sixth, with Drew Cook contributing a second at 138.

Kewanee finished second to Morrison in the team standings (204-182), behind championships from Ryan Welgat (113), Xander Grusaeczka (120), Kadin Rednour (132) and Trevor Simaytis (285).

At Urbana, Richwoods finished sixth, Peoria High eighth and Dunlap 11th in the 12-team invitational.

Richwoods senior Shawncy Toombs (25-4) captured the 126 pound title. The Knights also received second place finishes from Deven Pearson at 220 and Damiyon Smith at 285, along with a third from Bernard Cox.

Peoria High finished with a second from Davion Allen (195) and thirds from Elijah Sidener (138) and Maldonado Guyton (152).

Dunlap was led by the third-place finish from Ryan Schuck at 182.

At the Marty Williams Invitational in Mahomet, Metamora finished a metro-area best eight in the 22-team event led by a first-place finish from Payton Cardin (19-4) at 195 and a third from Brayden Smith at 160.

At Geneseo, Morton came in 11th in the 15-team even behind a second-place finish from Tristan Parker at 170 and a third from Cory Hoyle at 113.