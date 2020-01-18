PEORIA — The center of the basketball arcade game universe has come to Peoria.

Pop-A-Shot has settled on the Warehouse District downtown in Peoria as its corporate headquarters.

Owner Tony Stucker and his wife, Kelly, held an open house Thursday to meet-and-greet the Peoria community.

The converted warehouse at 918 SW Jefferson St. had a scoreboard on the wall, an array of basketballs, and of course, the renowned Pop-A-Shot machines on display for people to play with.

"We bought Pop-A-Shot (in 2016) when it was located in Salina, Kansas," said Stucker, 51. "We wanted to move to an area more central to the country, where travel, shipping, business would be quicker and easier."

And how did Peoria end up on the radar for that destination?

"My wife and I are very familiar with Peoria," Stucker said.

That would be his wife, Kelly. As in the former Kelly Goldin, daughter of longtime Bradley University administrative executive Ken Goldin.

So on to Peoria it was.

"We spent a year rehabbing the warehouse. We have a building across the parking lot here, too," Stucker said. "We'll use it to store our product and ship from there. The games are made in China. We sell them to the NBA. We sell them to commercial businesses and we sell to residents. Some tens of thousands of units sold."

Stucker is from the San Francisco Bay area, and earned a degree in journalism from Northwestern University before moving on to an MBA from Santa Clara University. He has an accomplished history working in advertising.

He bought Pop-A-Shot in 2016 from its founder, former Marymount College basketball coach Ken Cochran.

It's the original electronic basketball arcade game, hitting the market in 1981 and roaring through the 1990s.

You shoot undersized basketballs at a hoop mounted a few feet in front of you, and the game keeps score for you and your opponent while a clock counts down.

I was once good at this, while roaming the Bradley University campus. There are videos on the internet, though, of people making 114 consecutive shots, or canning 139 shots in a minute. Skills.

When business competitors popped up and swamped the commercial market, Pop-A-Shot pivoted to making units for homes. Think man caves and recreation rooms.

"We aren't going to challenge Caterpillar's employment numbers," Stucker joked. "But we'll probably have 10-12 employees when we get up to speed.

"We're still in the commercial market and of course our residential sales are big. We're looking at getting back into coin-operated machines.

"We have a lot of work to do."

