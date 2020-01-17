CHICAGO — Fred W. "Duke" Slater finally received a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The selection thrilled football experts familiar with the hidden history of African Americans in the earliest days of the sport.

Slater, a lineman for the Chicago Cardinals from 1926 to 1931 after stints with the Milwaukee Badgers and Rock Island Independents, was one of 10 players selected as part of the Hall of Fame's "Centennial Slate." Former Bears Jim Covert and Ed Sprinkle were among the players who will be inducted Aug. 8 with Slater, who died in 1966.

Slater dominated as a collegian at Iowa before becoming the NFL's first black lineman, and he often was the only nonwhite player on the field in the 1920s. He was named All-NFL four times as a two-way player, blocking for Hall of Famers such as Ernie Nevers, Jim Thorpe and Jimmy Conzelman and terrorizing offensive backfields as a defensive end.

After his football career, Slater became an attorney on the South Side and the first black judge to serve on the Cook County Superior Court.

Jeremi Duru, legal counsel to the Fritz Pollard Alliance advocacy group, marveled at Slater's body of work.

"To be able to play at that high of a level, last as long as he did under those hostile circumstances, and then ... while you're in the National Football League, you get a law degree, and then go on to become an attorney, and then become a judge, particularly in that pre-Civil Rights era, it's really unfathomable and extraordinary," Duru said.

"If there was an All-Around Accomplishment Hall of Fame, then Duke Slater should be in that as well."

Slater was a posthumous Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist in 1970 and '71 and was bypassed by the Seniors Committee until his 58th year of eligibility. His plight mostly was due to a general lack of awareness of lesser-known players from his era.

Pollard, the Chicago native and halfback who became the first black player in the NFL _ then called the American Professional Football Association _ in 1920 and its first black coach the next year, was inducted to the Hall in 2005. Several historians argued Slater's contributions as a pioneer for black football players and coaches were just as significant.

"(Pollard's) more than deserving of being in there," said Neal Rozendaal, a fellow Iowa alumnus who wrote a biography about Slater in 2012. "But when you look at their careers as a player, there's no question Duke Slater was sort of the greatest (African American) player of his era.

"You kind of hoped he would get in shortly after (Pollard), but it still took another 15 years before Duke finally got his call. But he got his call today."

John Wooten, who retired last year as chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, said Slater's path was doubly difficult because black players generally weren't allowed to play on the line.

"For years and years early on, there were no (black) guards and centers in the National Football League because they thought it was a 'thinking man's position,' OK? This is where Duke Slater comes in," said Wooten, a two-time Pro Bowl guard who played for the Browns and Redskins in 1959-68.

"Not only does he have the quickness, the running ability, the physicality of the position, but he is also very bright. And this is why he was so special."

Wooten estimated there may be seven offensive linemen in today's NFL who possess Slater's all-around skill set.

"Some are good straight-ahead blockers, but I'm talking about being able to pull out of there and lead and blow guys off the line of scrimmage with quickness, agility and balance," he said. "That's what Duke Slater had."

Slater excelled as a defender too.

"It would look like a ball carrier was out of reach," Rozendaal said, "and all of a sudden his arm would reach out and he would grab a player with one hand and just sling him to the ground. He was just an incredibly dominant lineman."

Slater was born in Normal, Ill., the son of a minister. His grandfather, "Big George," was a masseur at the Palmer House.

Tribune columnist Dave Condon wrote in August 1966, after Slater died at 67 of stomach cancer: "As a boy he frequently played prairie football at Racine Avenue and 61st Street. The Chicago Cardinals sprang from that neighborhood later."

It was during that time Slater had a dog named "Duke," which is where most friends and contemporaries believe he picked up his nickname.

Slater played for Iowa's Clinton High School, which at the time didn't furnish players with shoes or a helmet, and his parents could afford only one item.

He chose the shoes. A 1935 Tribune illustration noted, "Duke of Slater, who wore a 14 { FF shoe, has the widest foot the Big Ten conference has known."

He kept playing without a helmet and was said to "disdain the use of the headgear," according to Tribune archives.

Former teammate Burt Ingwersen told the Tribune's Condon about a trip to Aurora, where a white crowd approached Slater after the game.

"They were going to be rough," Ingwersen said. "I guess they weren't accustomed to seeing a great Negro athlete.

"Duke backed against a big tree. He invited them at him, one at a time. You should have heard the crowd change; from howlers to cheerers. Duke could sure win friends."

Slater's father allowed him to quit school for a brief time and got him a job cutting ice on the Mississippi River in the winter, according to various reports and biographies. Soon after he returned to school with designs on going to college.

Slater played tackle for the Hawkeyes from 1918 to '21. In his final season Iowa went 7-0 and beat Knute Rockne's Notre Dame team, which was riding a 20-game winning streak. A statue was erected at Kinnick Stadium in August depicting Slater blocking three Fighting Irish players in that game, clearing the way for a Gordon Locke touchdown run. Slater was named All-Big Ten three times.

Slater split his 1922 rookie year between the Milwaukee Badgers, with Pollard and Paul Robeson as teammates, and the Rock Island Independents, with whom he played until joining the Cardinals in 1926. He stayed with the South Side team until 1931.

Back then, the Bears and Cardinals had a North Side-South Side rivalry similar to the Cubs and White Sox.

Slater was one of the blockers for Nevers when the running back obliterated the Bears, scoring six touchdowns in a 40-6 win on Nov. 28, 1929.

NFL and Bears founder George Halas paid homage to Slater in a 1966 Tribune article after Slater died.

"In the old Cardinals-Bears games, I learned it was absolutely useless to run against Slater's side of the Cardinal line. They talked about Fordham's famous Seven Blocks of Granite in the mid-1930s, and what a line that was. Well, Slater was a One Man Line a decade before that," Halas told the Tribune.

"Seven Blocks of Granite? He was the Rock of Gibraltar."

Rozendaal said: "Physically he was a dominant player. Today you say he was 215 pounds and that seems small. But in his day, he was always one of the largest players on the field.

"Obviously, with his background as an African American, to make a living, he had done a lot of hard-labor jobs hauling concrete and hauling brick and shoveling gravel. He was a chiseled, muscular force. So other teams would send two or three opposing linemen his way to try to keep him out of the play."

Slater hardly ever came off the field, playing 60 minutes the majority of games.

While Slater was recognized as a great player, NFL owners did not want black players in their league. As players such as Slater and Pollard ended their careers, they were not being replaced by other African Americans. Finally, the owners instituted an unwritten ban on black players from 1934 to 1946.

"It took extraordinary will to hold out," Duru said. "It wasn't just that they were being excluded by a formal ban or an informal ban. In addition, they were attacked on the field. It was just a brutal existence.

"Pollard, who was of course smaller than Duke, had this way of, after being tackled, immediately flipping on his back and (putting) his feet in a way above him that would ward off people coming and trying to pile up on him and injure him.

"So you can imagine that trying to play a game, and excel at a game, while at the same time protect yourself physically from racist attacks, must have just been grueling."

Rozendaal agreed that Slater "was surely a target for some rough play given his status as an African American."

After his NFL career, Slater coached at Douglass High School in Oklahoma City and later organized barnstorming teams for black players, such as the Negro All-Stars, Chicago Brown Bombers, Chicago Comets and Chicago Panthers.

Slater played football while pursuing his law degree, which he earned in 1928 by passing the Iowa bar. He passed the Illinois bar the next year.

He started a practice in Chicago and became an assistant district attorney and assistant Illinois commerce commissioner. Slater was elected Chicago's second black judge in 1948, receiving 960,000 votes.

In a 1955 Tribune article following his reelection to the bench in 1954, it was noted that "never has a decision ... been reversed by the appellate court."

In 1960, Slater became the first black judge to serve on the Superior Court of Chicago. Four years later, he was appointed to the newly formed Circuit Court of Cook County.

Warren Wolfson, a judge and DePaul professor, said Slater was well-liked and respected in Chicago legal circles.

"My memory of him is he was a very gentle soul," Wolfson said.

Several of Slater's supporters say he evokes comparisons to another Pro Football Hall of Famer who became a judge, former Vikings defensive tackle and Minnesota Supreme Court associate justice Alan Page, who finished his career with the Bears from 1978 to '81.

"What's amazing is he used football as a springboard to other things in his life," Rozendaal said of Slater. "He wasn't remorseful or regretful about anything."