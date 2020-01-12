PEORIA — Jacob Jones grabbed the early lead in the third annual Peoria River City USBC Open Championships at Mt. Hawley Bowl over the weekend.

He averaged better than 244 for nine games to take the Division A all-events lead, finishing with a 2,197 pinfall total. Jones rolled series of 762 in doubles, 748 in team and 687 in singles.

Alex Stauthammer was the Division B leader with a 2,324 handicap total (including 378 pins of handicap), while Mike Laframboise led Division C with 2,180 (549 pins of handicap).

Randy Waters had games of 277, 258 and 208 for a 743, which gave him a six-pin advantage over Joe Wolf in Division A singles.

Misty Tunyuck was the handicap leader in Division B with an 809, rolling a scratch 659 series off her entering 180 average. Rhea Wolf led Division C with a 741 handicap total.

Justin Estima (700) and Eric Kendall (738) edged Kevin Tockes (672) and Jones (762) by four pins for the Division A doubles lead with a 1,438. Laframboise and Michael Evans (1,563) lead Division B, and Terry Markley and Dick Bartell (1,446) Division C.

In the team event, 3 Tools and a Nut took a five-pin advantage over C.T.A.B in Division A with a 2,692 total. Tony DeVita led the team with a 734 set, Kenny Combs added 731, Mark Stenger 662 and Gary Alstott 565.

Rumor Has It led Division B with a 2,969 handicap total. Hailey Jepson had games of 279, 258 and 234 for a 771 set. Jennifer Mauerman added 663, Dawn Guerrero 578 and Paige Anderson 549.

The tournament runs one more weekend, with squads scheduled at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.



