Winter weather is expected to hit central Illinois on Saturday evening. Here is a look at some of the time changes, cancellations and postponements for sports events in the area.

Check back for more as the day goes on. If you know of any cancellations or postponements, email sports@pjstar.com.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

— Washington at Manual boys game has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Monday.

— Notre Dame at Pekin boys has been canceled with no make-up date as of right now, per Notre Dame coach Tom Lacher.

— Tremont and Deer Creek-Mackinaw boys at the Morton Shootout is cancelled.



— Quest at Milwaukee Lutheran boys is canceled.

— Deer Creek-Mackinaw girls at Midland is canceled.

— The Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern Classic girls tournament involving Lewistown, South Fulton and Illini West has been postponed. A schedule will be announce Sunday, according to athletics director Matt Long.

— The Hancock County boys tournament was postponed. Saturday's originally scheduled games will be made up Wednesday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

— Illinois Central College and the Illinois Wesleyan JV has been moved to 3 p.m. at the Ramsey Gymnasium.