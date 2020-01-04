PEORIA — By a quirk in the schedule, there was a mini Tournament of Champions in girls’ basketball at the Lions’ Den on Saturday night.

It featured Morton, which won the State Farm Holiday Classic large-school title in Bloomington, and host Peoria High, which was coming off a win in the Manual Holiday Tournament.

And the game was an instant classic in itself between the top two teams in the area.

The Potters (16-0), the state’s top-ranked 3A team, survived a scare from the seventh-ranked Lions and stretched their winning streak to 26 games with a 48-42 nonconference decision.

There were seven ties and 11 lead changes in the game, which came down to defense for Morton.

The Potters gave up just one basket in the fourth quarter – a 3-pointer by Derria Edwards (10 points, three rebounds, three steals) that gave Peoria High its last lead at 42-39 with 4:27 left in regulation.

Morton scored the game’s final nine points and blanked the Lions the rest of the way.

“Our kids showed a little resilience and found a way,” Morton coach Bob Becker said. “We weren’t as sharp as we’ve been lately, and that’s a credit to Central.

“They are a very athletic, very determined and hungry team. They’re going to be motivated to continue to get better, and maybe we’ll meet them in sectionals.”

After falling behind 13-9 in the first period, Peoria High (13-3) turned up its defense in the second quarter and out-scored the Potters, 16-8, to take a 25-21 lead at the break.

Then the second half became Peyton Place for the Potters.

Senior guard Peyton Dearing sparked a 9-0 run to open the second half for the Potters, hitting a trey from the left corner that put Morton ahead, 30-25 with 4:24 left in the third.

Dearing sat out much of the first half with three early fouls, but came up big down the stretch. She scored all 16 of her points after intermission, including nine of Morton’s 14 in the fourth quarter.

“I knew we were down, and I knew we had to come back to win the game,” Dearing said. “So we just all started playing together and we all started to click, and we won.”

Dearing also hit a layup that gave Morton a 34-32 lead with 2:48 left in the third.

Then the Lions closed out the third with a 7-0 run to take a 39-34 lead into the fourth.

PHS did most of its damage by taking advantage of a season-high 21 turnovers by the Potters.

“Their pressure got to us a little bit,” Becker said. “I thought we got sped up, and that was not good and out of character for us a little bit, too. That’s a season high (turnovers) by far.”

Dearing hit a trey from the top of the key and scored on a driving layup to tie the game at 39 with 6:42 left in regulation.

After the trey by Edwards put the Lions ahead, Dearing scored on another driving layup and Maddy Becker hit her only basket of the game – a trey from the right corner – to give the Potters the lead for good, 44-42.

"Our kids have that champion DNA," Bob Becker said. "They’ve got that in them that they’re not going to quit.”

Katie Krupa added 14 points and six boards for the Potters.

Lions coach Meechie Edwards said the game was a good measuring stick for how far along his team is.

“We were right there, but it just goes to show why they have won four state titles in the last five years,” he said. “But I’m proud of our kids, and I told them that this game doesn’t make us or break us.

“It kind of shows where we are, and I think that the measuring stick shows that we are right there, and we can beat anybody in the state. We’re not going anywhere. We’ll be back.”

Saniya Tutt led the Lions with 16 points.



