DL Kai Benson

PEKIN, 6-0, 270 Sr.: Unanimous first-team all-Mid-Illini Conference … 33 tackles, 4 TFLs and 3 sacks.

DL Jesse Williams

WASHINGTON, 6-2, 225 Sr.: Unanimous first-team all-Mid-Illini Conference … 37 tackles, 7 TFLs, 5 sacks.

DL Jake Belcher

DUNLAP, 6-1, 210 Sr.: First-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … One of the top defenders for league co-champions.

DL Trevon Turner

PEORIA HIGH, 6-3, 217 Jr.: First-team all-Big 12 Conference. … 24 sacks, 5 forced fumbles.

LB Grant Gudeman

MORTON, 6-1, 215 Sr.: Unanimous first-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … 126 tackles, 5 TFLs.

LB Ryne Begole

METAMORA, 6-3, 180 Jr.: First-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … 37 tackles, INT return for TD, 2 TFLs, 442 receiving yards, 4 TDs.

LB Jradon Smith

RICHWOODS, 5-9, 175 Sr.: First-team all-Big 12 Conference … 103 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 INTs.

LB Jake Smith

CANTON, 6-3, 215 Sr.: Unanimous first-team all-Mid-Illini. … 742 rushing yards, 629 passing yards, 8 TFLs.

DB Gabe Calhoun

DUNLAP, 6-1, 175 Jr.: Unanimous first-team all-Mid-Illini Conference. … Six interceptions. Offensively, caught 30 passes for 647 yards and 7 TDs.

DB Brady Klein

WASHINGTON, 6-0, 180 Sr.: Unanimous first-team all-Mid-Illini Conference … 605 passing yards, 858 rushing yards, 11 TDs, 42 tackles.

DB Ben Kouri

NOTRE DAME, 6-0, 185 Sr.: First-team all-Big 12 … 475 rushing yards, 257 passing yards, 7 TDs, 122 tackles.

DB Chris Williams

PEORIA HIGH, 6-2, 191. Sr.: First-team all-Big 12. … Five interceptions, 5 forced fumbles, 2 sacks.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jackson Chatterton, Dunlap, QB; Travis Lutz, Limestone, QB; Riley Richards, Morton, QB; Wyat Van Ness, Pekin, QB; Tristen Westbay, East Peoria, QB; Javier Guyton, Peoria High, RB; Cally Stein, Canton, RB; Zach Otten, Limestone, WR; Dionysius Hogan, Peoria High, WR; Bobby Hines, Morton, WR; Tristan Parker, Morton, OL; Connor Matheny, Pekin, OL; Darius Thomas, Peoria High, OL; Lamar Washington, Peoria High, OL; Griffin Lucas, Washington, OL; Grayson Frank, Washington, DL; Jesse Harris, Manual, DL; Jordan Williams, Peoria High, DL; Dallas Haynes, Pekin, LB; Tim Malinowski, Washington, LB; Mitchell Gore, Dunlap, LB; Brogan Stewart, East Peoria, LB; Owen Pritchard, Pekin, DB; Connor Lopez, Metamora, DB; Juwann Holmes, Richwoods, DB; Davion Ferrell, Manual, DB; Marcus Lanier, Richwoods, K.