LAKE FOREST — The greatest irony of all the gloom and doom surrounding the Chicago Bears 2019 season? The team is basically two or three plays away from being exactly where it was last year.

The Bears led the Raiders 21-17 with six minutes remaining and had the Raiders punting from their own 7. If Kevin Pierre-Louis doesn’t run into the kicker, the Bears get the ball and arguably put the game away.

Three weeks later, if Eddy Pineiro hits a 41-yard field goal as time expires against the Chargers, the Bears win again.

Change two or three of those plays and instead of 7-6 the Bears are 9-4, exactly where they were one year ago heading into Week 15. They’d be in control of the NFC’s second wild card with a chance to still win the NFC North by beating the Packers this Sunday.

Perspective is everything, folks. At the same time, if I had another $999,999,000 I’d be a billionaire.

The Bears deserve no more than their 7-6 record, but that’s how fickle the NFL is these days.

They deserve that record because the offense until last Thursday had taken a giant step backwards from last season and their “generational” defense as many have called it hadn’t been there to bail it out.

Realistically, the Bears defense has resembled last year’s group once all season — and that was in the opening night loss to the Packers.

But has it really been that far off?

We knew going in that last season’s other-worldly 36 takeaways — including 27 interceptions and six defensive scores — were unlikely to be repeated, but this season’s 16 takeaways with just eight picks and one score have still disappointed.

Other than that, the Bears still one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Last season the Bears were third in total defense, first vs. the run, seventh vs. the pass, fourth on third down and first in points allowed. This year through 13 games, they are 10th, seventh, 13th, seventh and fourth respectively.

Add injuries and time off for Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan, Roquan Smith and Prince Amukamara and the performance is actually pretty impressive.

If the offense continues to improve off its last outing, can this team to make a run at 10-6? It is possible the ‘D’s best football is still in front of it.

Khalil Mack and Kyle Fuller are playing like two of the best in the league at their positions, and both Eddie Jackson and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are playing their best football of the season the last few weeks.

According to inside linebacker coach Mark DeLeone, Nick Kwiatkoski and Pierre-Louis in for Smith and Trevathan shouldn’t be the reason for any dropoff.

“KPL is an unbelievable person, great pro, comes to work every day very serious, prepares," DeLeone said. “When he’s had moments in games this year, he comes in the Minnesota game and made big plays.

“He comes in last week and makes plays. Kevin’s got all the tools you look for.

“Kwiatkoski can do a lot of different things really well. I think his best trait is probably the way he plays the game. He plays the game of football the right way. You talk about the way you want your linebacker to play like, he is downhill on every play.”

They are not Smith and Trevathan, but if Akiem Hicks is back Sunday for the Packers and anywhere near 100 percent, suddenly everyone else is better — especially Mack, Leonard Floyd, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols and Roy Robertson-Harris.

At this point, whether or not this team can actually make a run at 3-0 from here is really far more up to Mitch Trubisky and the offense.

But there should be little doubt the championship contention window for this team is still wide open for at least next season and quite possibly beyond.