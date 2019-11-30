PEORIA — All good streaks came to an end for the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday.

The Rivermen hung in a scoreless goaltending duel for more than half the game before fading to a 3-0 loss to the Huntsville Havoc before 3,179 at Carver Arena.

That marked the first regulation loss of the season for the 11-1-1 Rivermen, who were the last team in pro hockey unbeaten in regulation.

It also brought the end to Rivermen winger Darren McCormick's goalscoring streak, snapped at 11 games.

"The champs are the champs for a reason," Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel said, referring to two-time defending champion Huntsville. "Our guys were soft. Our guys are going to enjoy a little break next week, and then when they come back I'm going to have some things planned for them because this team needs to get into better shape.

"We been playing slow for the last two or three weeks, and we've got to get our tempo back up.

"We're 11-1-1, and if anyone had told us that would be our record 12 games into the season we would have laughed at it. It's a phenomenal record, a great start.

"But we were embarrassed tonight, and I promise you, we'll do whatever has to be done to never let that happen again in our building."

Huntsville was on its third game in three nights, but took it to the Rivermen in the rematch.

In one three-period stretch from Friday through Saturday, the Rivermen were out-shot by Huntsville 50-15, although Peoria out-scored the Havoc 2-0 in that span.

What the Havoc produced in quantity, the Rivermen had in quality again Saturday. Peoria had five breakaway chances.

Rivermen winger Mitch McPherson picked off a pass outside the Peoria blueline during a penalty kill and headed in for a breakaway, but goaltender Max Milosek snatched the puck with his glove.

Rivermen winger Darren McCormick had a big chance about five minutes into the second period when he acquired the puck below the hashmarks and was alone against Milosek, but the left-handed goaltender robbed him.

Veteran winger Cody Dion walked in alone on a breakaway at 7:34, but his backhander was snuffed by Milosek to keep the game scoreless.

Peoria winger Robin Hoglund had a solo change from the left hashmarks 71 seconds later, but again Milosek stopped it.

Huntsville broke the scoreless deadlock with a shorthanded goal at 11:24 of the second period when Rob Darrar's shot from the right circle crossed goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to the far post.

The Havoc pushed their lead to 2-0 at 4:34 of the second period when Tyler Piacentini won a race to a free puck along the right boards in the Peoria zone, headed alone to the net and slipped a shot under Brodeur.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

RIVER READINGS: Rivermen veteran captain Alec Hagaman was on a personal leave and did not play in the rematch Saturday. ... Rivermen winger Drake Hunter, who is on IR, served as an assistant coach for the second time in as many nights Saturday. ... The Rivermen won 30 of 63 draws Saturday (47 percent). Peoria center Alec Baer was 6 of 15, Jordan Carvalho 14 of 30, Zach Nieminen 9 of 17 and winger Jakob Reichert went 1 of 1. ... Rivermen Hall of Fame member and former captain Tony Curtale on hand tonight.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.