CHICAGO — Whether it's Chicago Bears game tailgates, birthday parties, weddings or corporate gigs, Donald "Da Coach" Feuling gets invited to a lot of events because he looks and dresses exactly like Mike Ditka did in his coaching heyday — slicked-back hair, sweater vest, tie, sunglasses, the whole nine yards.

But Feuling insists he's not an impersonator.

"I'm a look-alike. So that's the difference," says the 66-year-old retired construction laborer for the Chicago water department. "I don't have to have the same mannerisms, but I was born and raised here, so I have them anyway."

And then Feuling says things like the following: "I watched the Bears play at Wrigley before they moved to Soldiers Field."

Soldiers, not Soldier, Field. Even if he's not trying to sound like Ditka, the old-school Chicagoan gets it — honestly.

Feuling wasn't officially part of the NFL Kickoff Experience in September, when the league threw a party at Grant Park to celebrate the Bears-Packers season opener, but he was a popular attraction, nonetheless, as fans flocked to him for pictures and autographs.

"I've been to Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago. I've done conventions, I've done weddings, I've done ... you name it, I've done it," Feuling says. At the Kickoff Experience, "I must have taken over 150 pictures."

He has agents who book him for paid appearances, such as a Bears-Packers viewing party at Lakeside Bank. He shot a motivational video for truck company Navistar. "It was a 10-hour shoot," he says.

Before you can delve into Feuling's origins as a Ditka look-alike, understand that — impersonator or not — Feuling is a character in every sense of the word.

For example, just try to pin him down on his back story. His memory gets hazy, and "Da Coach" persona takes over.

As he has posted in his bio on ditkalookalike.com, Feuling said a friend convinced him to enter a "Ditkaween" look-alike contest ESPN AM-1000 hosted in October 2007. "I walked in and they stopped the live ESPN show and said, 'Ditka just walked in the building,' " Feuling says.

Yet he talks about Ditka moments that predate that year.

His Linkedin profile — yes, he has a Linkedin account for this gig — dates his Ditka look-alike occupation to 2005.

Feuling recalls winning tickets through a contest for a Bears playoff game on Jan. 15, 2006. Staley Da Bear, the team's official mascot, posed with him during the game, and they were shown on the giant video board at Soldier Field, he said.

"It was when Kyle Orton brought us to the playoffs. ... They brought (Rex) Grossman in to play the game against the Panthers. I was close enough to yell at the bench," Feuling recalls about his tickets on the 50-yard line, second row.

"I tailgated for four hours. ... People just took to me just like a magnet. They took a picture with me, they gave me something to eat, they gave me something to drink. I didn't have to pay for anything to eat or drink. They wouldn't even let me wait in line to go to the Porta-John.

"That was unbelievable. I was waiting in line, they go, 'Da Coach don't wait!' Boom! Thank God, I had to go."

Whenever it was that Feuling made his first Ditka appearance, he secured a trademark for "Da Coach" in December 2007, according to data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Incidentally, the following year, Ditka himself filed to register Da Coach _ no quotation marks _ as a trademark and was granted registration in 2010. Ditka didn't respond to requests for comment through representatives.

There's no awkwardness between Ditkas real and imagined, according to Feuling. He estimates they've run into each other at least 15 times.

"He chose me as the No. 1 look-alike," Feuling says. "We've sat down, we've talked. We have a good relationship. He knows I'm riding his coattails. I would never step on his feet."

In a later interview, Feuling recalled the last time he took a picture with Ditka, in July 2018. They were at one of Ditka's restaurants for a book signing for "Missing from the Sidelines," written by two former Honey Bears cheerleaders. Feuling and Ditka are featured in the book.

"I got his signature on the front page of every one of my books. ... I bought eight of them myself," Feuling says.

Late last month Feuling sipped on a Bloody Mike at the Ditka's in Oakbrook Terrace and fondly summoned other Bears-related memories, such as when he and 9-year-old grandson J.J. posed for a picture with team Chairman George McCaskey during family day at Soldier Field.

J.J. is a Bears fan too.

"It was only his third birthday, and he knew the Bears fight song," Feuling says. "And he refused to let us sing 'Happy Birthday' before we sang the Bears fight song."

Feuling was at the restaurant to help a friend surprise his brother for his birthday during the Bears' Monday night game against the Redskins.

"Fans, every time they see him, their eyes light up," says Angelo Avina, 39, of Cicero. "He knows how to talk to people."

Angelo Avina and Feuling's friendship goes back 10 years, when they would see each other Cubs games and Feuling would help Avina promote T-shirt sales outside Wrigley Field.

Avina has tagged along during some of Feuling's events and smiled recollecting how Feuling stumbled on a question from a panel of comedian judges during one look-alike contest.

"They asked him, 'How do you like your meat, Ditka look-alike No. 3?' " Avina says.

Avina tried to signal an answer, but it didn't register with Feuling.

Finally, "I said, 'Jerked.' I even had the comedians laugh," Feuling says.

Says Avina: "He still won the contest."