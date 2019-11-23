PRINCETON — A semifinal defensive battle went Byron's way.

Byron shut down all-star running back Ronde Worrels and the Princeton offense on the way to a 7-3 victory in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Byron (12-1) advances to face Williamsville in the Class 3A state championship game, scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. This is Byron's second consecutive title game appearance.

Princeton (11-2) was held to just 52 yards rushing, including 19 on 12 carries from all-stater Worrels. Byron, which possessed the ball for 36 of the game's 48 minutes, gained just 179 yards. Princeton had 160.

Byron's lone score came with 3 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter when Ben Carlson capped a drive with a 1-yard TD run. Aydin Lambert's point after gave Byron all it needed.

Jamie Reinhardt scored Princeton's lone points on a 19-yard field goal with 3:24 left before halftime.

The game had only one turnover, and interception by Princeton that came in the final minutes as the Tigers attempted to drive for the winning score.

Byron faced a fourth down on the Princeton 28 with two minutes remaining. A pass interference call on the next play gave Byron the first down and it kneeled out the clock.

Princeton was in its first semifinal since the 2004 season. It had been in one previous state title game, in 1989.