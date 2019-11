KIRKWOOD, Iowa — Katon Brown scored 23 points and the Illinois Central College men's basketball team beat nationally ranked Kirkwood (Iowa) 72-66 on Saturday.

Brown hit four 3-pointers and added a team-high seven rebounds for ICC. Damond Crosby added 14 points for the Cougars, who had 20 assists on their 30 baskets and only eight turnovers.

DJ Purnell and Jamal Stephenson scored 16 points each to lead No. 9-ranked Kirkwood.