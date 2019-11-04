MORTON — Leigh Scott and Dawn Guerrero dominated the standings after the first weekend of the Peoria River City USBC Women’s Handicap Tournament, held at Potter’s Alley.



Scott took the lead in five events -- scratch singles (692), scratch doubles (1,125, with Wendy Haste), scratch and handicap team, and scratch all events (1,913).



Guerrero, who leads in four events, also was on the Stingee Bitchzz team that took the lead in both the handicap (3,022) and scratch (2575) divisions. She led the team with a scratch 743 set on games of 258, 268 and 217. Erin Curley added a 656, Scott 613 and Haste 563.



Scott added a 608 in doubles for her 1,913 scratch all-events lead.



Guerrero totaled a handicap 857 series with her effort in team, and led the handicap all-events group with 2,206. She also was leading the senior singles with the 857 set.

Kierston Eades was the early leader in handicap singles with 778, while Holly Soltow and Meagan Mayo rolled a 1,580 for the handicap doubles lead with one weekend of competition remaining. Mayo led the duo with a scratch 718 set (257, 238 and 223) and Soltow added a 664.



In the team event, Jennifer Mauerman closed out a 714 series with games of 257 and 256 to help Rumor Has It move into second place with 2,867.

Lynn Kaufmann posted the high game so far in the tournament, 290, in a 699 series in the doubles event.