PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen kept the Macon Mayhem in a deep freeze, then celebrated a record moment in their franchise history by dumping water over Peoria coach Jean-Guy Trudel's head.

Veteran goaltender Eric Levine notched a shutout to give the Rivermen a 3-0 victory and a pair of shutouts on a weekend sweep of Macon on Saturday before 3,041 at Carver Arena.

But the game became a footnote to the bigger picture, as the victory made Trudel the winningest coach in the history of the 38-year franchise.

His 234th victory was celebrated when he was summoned onto the ice after the game, under a spotlight. His players poured onto the ice to salute him, and then veterans Cody Dion and Ben Oskroba sneaked up from behind and poured out a water cooler over Trudel's head in a celebration fit for a Super Bowl champion.

"I never saw that coming," Trudel said, laughing. "I'm not even sure which of those guys got me. I'm just so happy, so excited right now. I truly love my players, love the guys who are here now and who have played here all these years and been part of this.

"It's such an honor to share this moment with them."

Said Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman: "Jean-Guy is truly a special coach, he treats us like family. It's amazing to see how much he's done for this team, for this community. We're proud of him."

Lost in the celebration were some amazing numbers:

The Rivermen rolled to a 5-0-0 start, the best record to open a season in their franchise history.

Now five games into the season, they have yet to trail in any game, a total of 302 minutes, 40 seconds.

And Peoria wrapped up the weekend with a shutout sequence intact at 130 minutes, 40 seconds.

The Rivermen pressured Macon goaltender Kevin Entmaa in the first period with some big chances -- as they did on Friday night -- and he again held his team in a goaltending duel.

Levine did the same at the other end, including helping his team erase a five-on-three Macon power play for 1:12 late in the first period to win some momentum.

The Rivermen earned a five-on-three power play for 57 seconds late in the second period, and cashed in on a yakker from SPHL goalscoring leader Darren McCormick.

He tracked down his own rebound beyond the right endline, sent it back toward the right post, and it banked in off Entmaa's left boot at 17:17 for a 1-0 lead.

The Rivermen built a 2-0 lead with a shorthanded goal at 10:02 of the third period on a play started by Ted Hart at the blueline.

Hart poked the puck free, then slid down as he began a breakaway. Mitch McPherson picked up the puck and continued on from there, slipping a backhander around Entmaa's right pad as he crashed the net.

Jakob Reichert added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

RIVER READINGS: The Rivermen released defenseman Connor Fries before the game. ... Big Rivermen winger Jakob Reichert played another inspired game, notching a goal, landing some big checks and battling through a fight.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.