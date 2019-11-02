The Illinois Valley Central football team had to work to keep alive its perfect season.

The Grey Ghosts (10-0) beat Taylorville 31-22 on Saturday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Taylor Field in Chillicothe.



IVC will travel to face Murphysboro (8-2) next weekend in the second round.

Elsewhere: Kewanee (7-3) eased into the 4A second round with a 50-0 victory against Chicago Agricultural Science. The Boilers travel to face top seed Coal City next weekend.

CLASS 3A

Eureka 58, Chicago Dunbar 8: The host Hornets (8-2) rode their ground game to a first-round win over their Chicago Public League opponent.

Eureka rolled up 486 yards, including 396 on the ground. Matt Martin ran for 183 and three touchdowns, while Hunter Gladsen added 168 yards and two scores.

The Hornets travel to face No. 3 seed Wilmington in the second round.

Elsewhere: Hall (7-3) went on the road and shut out Peotone 20-0, earning the Red Devils a second-round home date against top seed and unbeaten Princeton.

CLASS 5A

Kankakee 30, Notre Dame 23: Quarterback Ben Kouri threw for 98 yards and ran for another 66, but the Irish fell short on the road.



ND (6-4) had a number of big plays, but couldn't stop Kankakee (9-1) enough to get traction. Irish receivers Ian Lemons and Chris Prentiss each pulled down a pair of long receptions.

Elsewhere: Rochester (9-1) scored 40 points in the third quarter to pull away, advancing to the second round with a 68-26 victory against LaSalle-Peru (5-5).

CLASS 7A

Harvey Thornton 35, Pekin 19: The Mid-Illini Conference co-champion saw its season end on the road in Harvey.

Wyat Van Ness went 19-for-34 for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Dragons (6-4), who had a chance to pull within a possession early in the fourth quarter.

Van Ness hit Sebastian Hill for a 4-yard touchdown with 11:35 remaining, pulling Pekin within 28-19. The ensuing two-point pass was no good.

Hill caught nine passes for 92 yards and two scores. Logan Buck had four catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

CLASS 2A

Watseka 19, Tremont 8: A big play helped Watseka finally shake Tremont (6-4), which outgained the hosts 338-296.

Conner Curry of Watseka (7-3) scored on a 99-yard pass play with 4 minutes, 53 seconds remaining to push the hosts' lead to two possessions.

Caiden Buster scored a 1-yard TD late in the third quarter to pull Tremont within 13-8. Buster finished with 105 rushing yards on 27 carries. Nate Nguyen led the Turks with 127 yards on 24 carries.

Elsewhere: Unbeaten and top-seeded Knoxville rolled past Rockford Christian, 66-13, and will host Watseka next weekend. ... Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9-1) shut down the high-powered Rushville-Industry (6-4) offense, 48-0.

ELSEWHERE

Trent Hoffstatter and John Rediger scored two touchdowns each to lead the Lowpoint-Washburn/Henry 8-man team to a 44-28 playoff victory Friday against Edwardsville Metro East Lutheran. The Wildcats (4-4) face Polo at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second round. ... Coltin Quagliano three for three TDs and ran for another as Annawan/Wethersfield remained unbeaten with a 52-0 victory over Lewistown in the Class 1A first round. Annawan (10-0) travels to face Forreston in the second round. ... Host Kirkland Hiawatha (9-1) eliminated Abingdon-Avon (6-4) from the 1A playoffs with a 44-6 victory. ... Havana (5-5) also bowed out of the 1A field with a 55-20 loss to unbeaten top seed Moweaqua Central A & M (10-0).

