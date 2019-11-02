PEORIA — They walked onto the field as teammates, then walked off as something much more Saturday in the IHSA Class 6A football playoffs.

"We are brothers," said Dunlap's terrific senior receiver, Casey Erickson. "That's all there is now."

Dunlap rallied to within one point in the second half but faded to Rock Island, 28-18, in a first-round playoff game.

The Eagles senior tandem of receiver Erickson, with quarterback Jackson Chatterton, embraced on the field when it was done, both fighting their emotions.

"All of these guys are brothers, really," Erickson said. "We've been playing together since we were in third grade. It's hard to believe it's over for us.

"So hard, standing on this field, to let this go."

Erickson says he plans to go to college next year and wants to keep playing football. He just doesn't yet know where.

Chatterton, meanwhile, is heading to Bradley University as a baseball commit.

"We built a connection on the field here," said Chatterton, of he and Erickson. "We've all made some memories on this field.

"Today, it came down to just a couple plays we couldn't make."

It was a game of gut punch plays.

They traded interceptions on their respective opening possessions on the way to a scoreless first quarter.

Rock Island jumped ahead 7-0 on a 62-yard TD catch and run from Perry Slater on the first play of the second quarter.

The Rocks recovered a fumble at the Dunlap 27 and drove to inside the 1, then punched it across on a plunge by Davion Wilson with 7:37 left in the half for a 13-0 lead.

"This isn't the way you want to go out," Dunlap coach Brett Cazalet told his team at halftime.

They responded. The Eagles got on the board with a 6-yard TD catch from Ethan Barlow at 7:01 of the third quarter.

Then, a controversial play with 29 seconds left in the quarter. Chatterton went airborn on a keeper at the goal line on fourth-and-goal, landed, the ball came loose ... officials made no signal. They huddled after the play for about 30 seconds and then ruled touchdown, and Dunlap's deficit was 13-12.

"I made sure I was going to get it in there," Chatterton said. "No way any other result. I was in there for sure."

And they were in the game.

But then, disaster.

Dunlap was forced to punt from its 34 with 7:34 left in the fourth quarter. The kick was a low line drive, squibbing directly into the line of scrimmage. It bounced off bodies and settled into the arms of nose tackle Donovan Rogers, who disappeared in traffic, then popped free on the left side and raced the distance for a touchdown and 20-12 lead.

Dunlap rallied again, getting a 19-yard TD catch from Gabe Calhoun with under five minutes to play to close to 20-18.

But the Rocks put it away, driving down the clock to the final 45 seconds before quarterback Elijah Reese powered over from the 2. They delivered a two-point conversion pass on a fake point-after kick to reach 28-18.

"This is the last time I'll play on this field," said Erickson, who also picked off a pass in the second half and made a 54-yard catch on third-and-17 to extend a scoring drive. "It's so hard to grasp that. Just unbelievable.

"We played our hearts out."

EAGLES NEST: There is slow-motion video replay of Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton's goal line plunge, with this story online at pjstar.com. ... Strange call that killed a Rock Island drive in the fourth quarter when officials whistled a stoppage and issued a delay of game penalty, despite 2 seconds still left on the play clock. ... Dunlap finished 7-3 and now is 10-28 all-time in the IHSA playoffs. The Eagles have exited in the first round in 21 of their 28 postseasons. ... Rock Island is 7-3 and now 29-24 all-time in the IHSA playoffs. Their second-round opponent is likely to be state-ranked No. 1 East St. Louis. ... The Dunlap senior class went 36-12, including playoffs, during their four-year careers and reached the playoffs every year.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.